A series of coincidences involving a cult classic soap opera, a Halloween costume party and a thrift store led to the discovery of a tailcoat once owned by the prolific Lancaster architect C. Emlen Urban, who designed some of the city’s most iconic buildings.

Last summer, Madelyn Marks, 25, came across a striking tailcoat at Uncle Funky’s thrift shop in Denver. She tried it on, but found it to be a little big around her shoulders, so she put it back on the rack.

“I didn't think about it again until I got invited to this fan gathering for a TV show that I was really into called ‘Dark Shadows,’ ” says Marks, of Ephrata. “There was going to be a costume party, and I remembered that coat and I thought, ‘That would be perfect for the costume I wanted to make.’”

The costume was based on Barnabas Collins - a time-traveling vampire character from the gothic soap opera “Dark Shadows,” which ran on ABC from 1966-1971 (with a reboot in the ‘90s) and still maintains a dedicated fan base.

Marks, a machinist at DenTech Industrial and volunteer on the board of directors of the Ephrata Cloister Associates, returned to the thrift shop in late summer to see if the coat was still there. Another vintage clothing dealer had, by then, bought nearly every one of the tailcoats in the lot that Nancy Thompson, owner of Uncle Funky’s, originally purchased from a sale in Philadelphia.

Only one coat remained in the store: the small-size coat Marks tried on earlier that summer.

Marks bought it for $27. It sat in her closet for a few weeks until she showed her mother the costume for the upcoming “Dark Shadows” party.

“I said, ‘I really like it,’” Meretta Marks, Madelyn’s mom, says. “And that's when she mentioned the two labels inside the tailcoat.”

One of the labels read “S.M. Myers & Co. Lancaster, PA” and beneath it was a signature: C. E. Urban, dated 9.30.11.” Meretta recognized C. Emlen Urban’s signature, with its sweeping “C” immediately.

“I just nearly fell off the chair,” Meretta Marks says. “I was just so surprised and excited seeing it, because I knew who it was right away.”

The Griest Building, Southern Market and the Watt & Shand department store, which is currently the Marriott and Lancaster County Convention Center, are among Urban’s most notable designs. He completed over 400 commissions, including residential properties, during his fruitful career.

What to do with the coat?

After seeing the coat’s tag, Meretta Marks put her investigative skills to work. She has a master’s degree in library science, previously worked in a medical and pharmaceutical library for GlaxoSmithKline and recently took some courses on managing and collecting historical documents and artifacts sponsored by the American Association of State and Local History.

Meretta Marks was curious about the coat’s value and whether any local organizations would be interested in acquiring it. She reached out to the Ephrata National Bank, which was designed by Urban and has one of his suitcases in their possession; the Historical Preservation Trust of Lancaster County, which gives out annual C. Emlen Urban awards; and the curator of LancasterHistory, as well as organizations in Hershey, due to Urban’s connection with Milton Hershey.

“I reached out to all of these individuals and organizations, and all of them expressed interest in acquiring the tailcoat, although the Hershey Museum thought a Lancaster County venue would be more appropriate,” Meretta Marks wrote in a follow-up email.

Through a contact at the Fashion Archives and Museum at Shippensburg University, Marks also connected with a vintage clothing appraiser, who discouraged her from getting an appraisal since items need to be valued at $10,000 to warrant an appraisal. The appraiser advised her daughter that if she found a buyer she should “take the money and run.”

Having attended some lectures by local architect and Urban enthusiast Gregg Scott, Meretta Marks emailed him about her daughter’s find.

Scott replied within 10 minutes expressing his interest in seeing and potentially purchasing the coat - as well as his concern that the “Dark Shadows” party would be too hard on the coat.

“I was in disbelief. I had shivers when I heard this and was so excited to meet Madelyn,” Scott says. “This is like a 110-year-old piece of clothing. And it's the only piece of clothing we know in existence of Mr. Urban’s. That's what makes it so unique.”

Marks and Scott arranged for a meeting at a local coffee shop. Marks brought along the coat in a Bon-Ton bag and eventually even modeled the coat for Scott. The coat, Scott says, wouldn’t fit his 6-foot-3-inch frame – but it fit Marks perfectly.

“Madelyn is 5-feet-six-(inches) and it fits her like a glove,” Scott says. “I had her model it for me so I could stand next to someone who would be a resemblance of C. Emlen Urban in terms of height and size. It was amazing that for all of his domination of architecture in our community, he was not an imposing figure physically.”

Scott purchased the coat on the spot. (He didn’t disclose how much he purchased the coat for but says it was a “handsome sum.”) As for Madelyn, she found another coat for her Halloween party.

“That is his signature on that label,” says Scott, who also owns a copy of one of Urban’s travel diaries. “I know his signature.”

Where Urban had been

The formal tailcoat with its three satin-covered buttons on each side and satin lapels, Scott says, is evidence of Urban’s attendance of high-end social events both in Lancaster and abroad.

“This fits in the timeline of when he was doing European travel,” Scott says. “Particularly to Central Europe. The date on the label is September 30, 1911. The summer of 1911 was his first overseas adventure. He traveled to Europe five or six times, but 1911 was his first trip.”

It turns out, according to Scott, that the clothier Urban bought the coat from, S.M. Myers & Co., was also a client of Urban’s.

“The residence he designed for Mr. Myers is still on North Duke Street,” Scott says. “It was designed by Mr. Urban when he was 23 years old. He had not designed the Southern Market yet.”

Scott writes a monthly “Design Intervention” architectural column for LNP | LancasterOnline and has been researching the work of C. Emlen Urban for more than two decades. In the past 10 years, with the help of research assistant Deb Oesch, Scott has been able to expand a directory of Urban’s work from 97 known architectural projects to more than 470 projects. Urban, Scott says, designed 45 different types of buildings from private residences to skyscapers and designed those in 21 different architectural styles.

“So every style of architecture is, as I look at it, as if he had learned a language,” Scott says. “He spoke 21 languages.”

Scott plans to publish a book, “Urban Legends: The Life and Legacy of C. Emlen Urban” in November 2023. It’s the first of three planned books about Urban, he says.

Scott also has plans for the architect’s coat.

“It needs to be returned to our community,” Scott says. “He was our architect. He single-handedly gave our city personality. That garment belongs to Lancaster and (my wife) Terri and I are fortunate enough to be able to secure it and make sure that it stays protected.”

One possible home for the coat, Scott says, could be a museum dedicated to Lancaster architecture.

“The plan, for us, is to actually have a museum in our center city, dedicated to the architects of Lancaster,” Scott says.

Scott says he’s having preliminary conversations about a potential museum, including talks with Willow Valley Communities about the Jasper Yeates house on South Queen Street as being a potential site.

“I want Lancastrians to appreciate what we have architecturally,” Scott says.

‘Where has that thing been?’

News of the coat’s discovery reached Urban’s descendants, too. Urban’s great-grandaughter Alexa Urban Udy, 74, says she was amazed by the coincidences that led to the discovery of her architect ancestor’s coat.

“It was obviously something that was meant to be,” Udy says. “Somebody was meant to discover it.”

Udy grew up in Lancaster and attended Lancaster Country Day School. Currently, she resides in Pennington, New Jersey.

The coat is one of few surviving Urban artifacts. Udy had some pictures of her great grandfather’s - who the family called Bobba - but they were lost in a house fire. She was able to salvage one of Urban’s diaries, which she gave to Scott during a lunch meeting in 2018.

On the morning of Saturday, Dec. 10, Scott gave a standing-room only presentation called “C. Emlen Urban: Lost and Found” at the Millersville Municipal Center. Madelyn Marks attended, and once again, she modeled the coat.

“It felt like an honor to possibly be the last person to wear it,” Marks says.

Scott still marvels that the coat turned up in a thrift shop in Denver. Urban died in 1939, and his wife – who would have likely had his belongings after his death – died in 1953. Scott’s especially curious about the coat’s travels in the years that followed.

“Where has that thing been?” Scott wonders.