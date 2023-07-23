Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

Forget basic training, in July 1998 many would-be military recruits in Lancaster County were being wiped out by the math test.

Local recruiters for the Army, Navy Air Force and Marines all agreed that high school seniors and recent graduates were lacking the skills - mostly in math - needed to enlist in the armed forces.

Lancaster County's Army and Navy recruiting offices were faced with about a third of their applicants failing the math portion of the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery, a ninth- to tenth-grade level examination testing math and English skills.

What was to blame? According to Army Master Sergeant Joaquin Rueda and Marine Gunnery Sergeant Lonnie Gross, it was all down to the classroom use of calculators - devices which Gross referred to as "poison."

"You take the calculator away," he said, "they don't know the steps."

In the headlines:

50 mice successfully cloned

Heat wave death toll 133; relief expected soon

Book will feature 'Seinfeld' cast photos

50 years ago

In 1973, about half of the officers on the Lancaster city police force received an ultimatum from police Chief Wilmer Hoover: Shape up, or ship out.

Specifically, they were told they would need to lose weight or face suspension from the force.

The overweight officers - some of them tipping the scales at more than 80 pounds above their target weight - faced a difficult task, but Hoover wanted to lead by example.

The chief was also overweight, and aimed to slim down alongside his officers. And by July, still months away from the year-end deadline, he had lost 49 pounds, blowing past his goal of a 31-pound reduction.

Hoover's secret was simple, and it was a strategy used by his officers as well: No fad diets, just fewer fried and fatty foods, less meat and more fish and vegetables.

In the headlines:

President refuses to give tapes to Watergate probe

Eddie Rickenbacker, WWI flying ace, dies

France, Soviets set off nuclear tests

75 years ago

Shade is important in the summer, and in the summer of 1948 Lancaster city officials took steps to protect the city's shade trees.

A city ordinance established a fine for anyone caught deliberately damaging or removing shade trees in the city. This prohibition included everything from cutting live branches from the trees to nailing signs to them to carving one's initials into the bark.

Rules were also established regarding the open spaces required in sidewalks to allow the trees' root systems to grow without damaging the pavement.

In the headlines:

Air raider drops explosive on UN

Truman backs effort for Berlin peace

War Assets Administration will close up shop Feb. 28

100 years ago

In 1923, with the automobile growing in popularity and the highway system spreading across the landscape, the state Department of Highways was gearing up to launch its own police force.

As of July 23, the Keystone State Highway Police, also known as the Pennsylvania State Highway Patrol, was just weeks away from action.

The new force initially would consist of 125 officers who would wear uniforms designed to distinguish them from state police or other law enforcement officers. They would patrol the state's highways on motorcycles (if you remember the 1970s, think TV's "CHiPs").

The state was recruiting "young men who are skilled motorcycle riders and who have high moral character" for the force.

In the headlines:

Two earthquakes rock Southern California

23 criminally insane escape in Illinois

