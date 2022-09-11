Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

Hollywood occasionally intrudes on the lives of Lancaster County residents in the form of movie shoots at local sites.

One such intrusion came in September 1997, when "Beloved" was being filmed at Landis Valley Museum in Manheim Township.

The $50 million film, directed by Jonathan Demme and starring Oprah Winfrey and Danny Glover, was based on a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Toni Morrison about a slave woman who murders her infant daughter rather than have the child live in bondage.

Film crews had been at work for several weeks transforming Landis Valley into Walnut Grove, Ohio, but as of Sept. 11, the work was about to move to the next level - actual filming.

On filming days, both Landis Valley Road and Oregon Pike would be closed to traffic, with long and winding detours established, from about 8:30 a.m. until nightfall.

Adding insult to injury, the detours came at a time when many Lancaster County residents were already frustrated by traffic woes because of the ongoing massive Route 30 construction project.

In the headlines:

Tests show Diana's driver was impaired

Motherhood after 40 bodes well for long life

Senate OKs repeal of tobacco tax break

Check out the Sept. 11, 1997, Intelligencer Journal here.

50 years ago

A local weather wizard was predicting the worst winter ever in September 1972.

His method? Careful consultation of the woolly bear caterpillars.

Herbert Krone, a retired journalist, was described by the New Era as "the seer and sage in the realm of caterpillar weather forecasting."

Krone's dire predictions for the upcoming winter included three major snowstorms, sudden and abrupt temperature changes, and lots of mushy precipitation. All of this, apparently, was divined from the color and markings of woolly bears.

Using the fuzzy caterpillars to predict the weather was not a trait unique to Krone, however he was arguably the best-known local practitioner of the folklore. His predictions for the previous winter - exceptionally mild, with only one snowstorm - were completely correct.

In the headlines:

Specter unveils plan to restore death penalty

Three Arabs are held at Munich airport

U.S. jets pound Hanoi, wreck biggest bridge

Check out the Sept. 11, 1972, Lancaster New Era here.

75 years ago

September 1947 would mark the end of an era, as Lancaster's last trolley lines were scheduled to be shut down.

The trolleys that once crisscrossed the city, packed with workers and shoppers, had been gradually phased out. Only two lines were still running as of the fall of 1947 - the Rocky Springs line and the Seventh Ward line.

Conestoga Transportation Co. officials said those final lines would be shut down and replaced by buses on or about Sept. 21.

Lancaster's trolley system carried its first passengers in 1890, launching a 57-year era in mechanized local transportation.

In the headlines:

Crisis boosts U.S. influence in Ruhr zone

AFL tries again on CIO merger

Postman foils plot to assassinate 3 of Czech Cabinet

Check out the Sept. 11, 1947, Lancaster New Era here.

100 years ago

A 12-year-old boy from Terre Hill was facing a jury trial on involuntary manslaughter charges in September 1922.

He was accused in the death of his 11-year-old friend, with whom he had been swimming in the Conestoga Creek. Police said the accused boy forced his friend to swing over the water on a rope until he became exhausted, then fell into the water and drowned, after which the accused took money from his friend's clothing.

After less than an hour of deliberation, the jury acquitted the child and ordered the reporting state police officer to pay court costs.

In the headlines:

Grave situation seen in the Greek defeat by Turks

Hard coal mines reopened today; fuel this week

Check out the Sept. 11, 1947, Lancaster Intelligencer here.