In 1957, Queen Elizabeth II - who died Thursday at the age of 96 - still seemed like a newly minted monarch, at least here in the United States.
She had been on the British throne for five years, but hadn't yet made a state visit to America.
That changed in October, when the Queen and her husband, Prince Philip, spent several days visiting New York City, Washington D.C. and Williamsburg, Virginia.
And Carolyn "Katie" Franklin, a Lancaster woman who was a junior at Randolph-Macon College, was invited to the Queen's reception in Williamsburg. Franklin's roommate, Susan Bird, was the daughter of a Virginia state senator.
The reception was held Oct. 16 at the Governor's Palace Gardens in Williamsburg, where Franklin and Bird - along with a crowd of hundreds of other people - were able to spend some time observing the royals as they mingled with the VIPs in attendance.
In an interview with the Lancaster New Era the next day, Franklin said the Queen seemed awestruck, perhaps surprised by the enthusiastic reception she received from an American audience. Her "regal composure" returned quickly as she mingled through the gardens, shaking hands and chatting with American guests.
Elizabeth wore a brilliant scarab blue satin coat, trimmed with black velvet.
Franklin said Prince Philip was more outgoing and garrulous than his more reserved wife, as he laughed and chatted with the crowd. She and her roommate agreed that Philip was "very good looking" - just as handsome in person as in the photos they had seen of him.
After the reception, Bird attended the governor's formal dinner for the queen, where she was able to shake the monarch's hand and speak with her and Prince Philip.