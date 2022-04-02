Changing the clocks twice a year is something that always elicits complaints. But it seems that every effort to eliminate the tradition also is met with resistance.

People who love the morning complain about having to go to work in the dark under Daylight Saving Time, while night owls complain about losing their evening sunlight with Standard Time.

Last month, a legislative effort to shift the United States to a year-round Daylight Saving Time schedule unanimously passed the U.S. Senate, and the subject once again became the topic of conversation across social media.

Of course, we've been down this road before. The U.S. first tried year-round DST during World War II, in order to conserve fuel as part of the war effort.

And at the height of the fuel crisis of the 1970s, full-time DST was enacted again.

The bill passed the House on Nov. 27, 1973, by a vote of 311-88. The Senate also approved it, 68-10, on Dec. 4. After a Senate-House conference committee - and President Richard Nixon's signature - it was determined that the year-round DST experiment would begin on Jan. 6, 1974, and last for two years. Experts estimated the time change could save as much as 3 percent of the nation's energy usage.

In advance of the clock change, local school districts decided to open a half-hour later starting Jan. 7, in an effort to partially mitigate the morning darkness for students. As the Intelligencer Journal put it, schools would start and end their days "one-half hour later by clock time, or one-half hour earlier by sun time."

The morning of Jan. 7, people found themselves going to work in the dark, and the New Era was ready to voice their complaints.

In melodramatic tones, the newspaper's front-page story began: "On the first working day of Daylight Saving Time, many workers and most students started to offices, factories and school rooms in darkness this morning, uncertain of the effects of their sacrifice to the energy crisis, but apparently resigned to living and working under a new time schedule."

The main concern residents voiced was that, even with the half-hour delay in starting times for schools, students were still walking to school or waiting for buses in the dark. Students themselves were unhappy as well - but more with the later dismissal time than the earlier start.

The New Era also reported that some city office workers were fearful to walk to work in the dark of the early morning hours.

The next day, the New Era reported that county residents were making some changes to adapt to the new schedule - crossing guards were starting to wear reflective clothing, and students were starting to carry flashlights.

However, the superintendent's office of the Lancaster School District seemed to take a less gloomy view, stating that only six parents called to complain about the schedule change, and noting that in about two weeks, the lost time would be made up by naturally lengthening daylight.

A week later, the Sunday News published the results of a "person-on-the-street" survey in which local people sounded off about the time change. Most were unhappy about the change, some extremely so ("It's the worst thing they're ever done," one city resident said). Locals' natural skepticism toward the change was only made worse by the fact that they doubted the usefulness of the move from an energy-saving standpoint.

The Edison Electric Institute reported that, nationwide, power usage in the week ending Jan. 12, 1974, was about 4 percent less than the same week the previous year. However, experts disagreed about whether that change was due to Daylight Saving Time, warmer weather or ongoing efforts to encourage consumers to cut bak on energy usage.

That questionable energy value, combined with claims by some politicians that the change led to an increase in fatal accidents involving school children, meant that by the end of January legislation was introduced in the US Senate to repeal the year-round DST plan.

(The claim of danger to kids was disputed; a National Safety Council study showed that the number of school-age children killed in early-morning accidents was about the same in 1974 as in 1973, for example.)

The Senate tabled and effectively killed that motion in March.

The next fall, politicians at the state and national level were advocating once again for an abandonment of the DST experiment. In August 1974, the US House of Representatives passed a bill that would end the plan - returning to Standard Time for a four-month period from October to February - and the Senate passed it Sept. 30.

President Gerald Ford signed the bill, decreeing that the ill-fated DST experiment would officially end on Oct. 27. Daylight Saving Time would return on Feb. 23, 1975, after which the nation would go back to its previous cycle of six months of Standard Time and six months of DST.

Despite the dramatic coverage of the Daylight Saving experiment, the local newspapers offered no coverage whatsoever of the return to chronological normalcy beyond the usual reminders for residents to set their clocks accordingly.