Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

In 1996, Lancaster County Area Vocational-Technical Schools were getting ready to go high-tech - and looking to change their names as well.

As part of an $18.5 million upgrade program, the three vo-tech schools - Brownstown, Willow Street and Mount Joy - were getting lots of new hardware. More than 800 new computers would allow for everything from computer-assisted drafting to desktop publishing to robotics operation.

And a network of cameras would allow teachers to demonstrate a process in one classroom while students at the other schools watched on large display screens.

The county's vo-tech program began in 1970, and changed constantly in order to keep up with the needs of business and industry. Computers had already been in use at the vo-tech schools, but the large revamp of 1996 dramatically increased their presence across many disciplines.

And the new name? After a vo-tech board vote, the schools were dubbed Lancaster County Career and Technology Centers.

In the headlines:

Gasoline price tops $2 a gallon at Calif. station

Methodists retain church stand against homosexuals

PLO changes charter, drops vow to destroy Israel

Check out the April 25, 1996, Lancaster New Era here.

After 1971's tax day had passed, Pennsylvania was getting ready for 1972 - when the state would assess income tax for the first time.

The Sunday News interviewed assistant tax chief Donald Douglas about the new tax collection program, which had been launched only six weeks earlier.

Douglas explained that there would be no local tax offices, and the entire operation would be run out of Harrisburg. The program was estimated to cost about $8 million for its first year, 1 percent of the expected $800 million the state hoped to collect in the first year of state income taxes.

The department overseeing the tax collection would eventually imply about 1,000 people, and the tax would be due the same day as the federal income tax, April 15, 1972.

In the headlines:

Vast anti-war throng makes non-violent show of strength

Queen Liz $240,000 in the red

National Public Radio network opening May 3

Check out the April25, 1971, Sunday News here.

A housing boom - especially in suburban areas - was one of the results of American servicemen returning home from World War II, and Lancaster County was no exception.

Plans were under way for about 200 new homes within Lancaster city limits, plus more than 400 in areas just outside the city.

The Hamilton Park neighborhood would see more than 100 homes built in coming months, and the Bloomingdale development, located off Roseville Road, was in the earlier planning stages, with about 200 homes planned for the 110-acre tract.

In the headlines:

U.S. fixes price for Russian loan

Mussolini's body reportedly spirited across Po River

Expect U.S. to reconsider shipping food to Japanese

Check out the April 25, 1946, Intelligencer Journal here.

In the spring of 1921, an unusual event took place right at the edge of Lancaster city, along Harrisburg Pike near Dillerville Road - drilling for oil.

Farmers Oil Company Inc. was in charge of the project, which was conducted after oil seepages were observed and subsequent studies by geologists confirmed a zone of oil-friendly rock formations.

The test well was being managed by the H.F. Dougherty Company, which helped establish several successful oil fields in Texas, and was regarded as "one of the most important test wells ever drilled east of the Allegheny Mountains."

Two other test wells were planned in Lancaster County, one in the Leaman Place neighborhood off Lincoln Highway East, and one in the Lyndell neighborhood. Oil seepages had also been spotted at those locations.

In the headlines:

New German counter-proposals to Allies are sent to Harding

Peace this week with Germany is plan of leaders

Check out the April 25, 1921, Lancaster Intelligencer here.