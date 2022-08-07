Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

August 1997 saw Lancaster County residents clamoring for a trendy toy that was truly out of this world.

In the wake of NASA's successful Pathfinder mission to Mars, Hot Wheels had issued a toy replica of the JPL Sojourner Mars Rover, which was a critical part of that mission. The six-wheeled Sojourner was the first wheeled vehicle ever to explore another planet, having landed on Mars on July 4, 1997.

As the rover beamed photos of the Martian surface back to Earth, fascination with the "red planet" grew and, consequently, the Hot Wheels version of the Sojourner was sold out everywhere.

"They're going out as fast as they come in," Toy R Us store manager Don Arungwa said of the miniature rovers, while many other toy stores simply weren't able to get any stock at all - despite having customers asking for the Sojourner every day.

Arungwa said a limited production run also contributed to the scarcity of the toy rover, which sold for $4.99.

In the headlines:

Survivor tells of harrowing escape form downed jet

U.S. presses Israel, Arafat for peace pact

Camry poised to oust Taurus from top pot in car sales

Check out the Aug. 7, 1997, Lancaster New Era here.

50 years ago

Two construction projects were highlighted in the New Era on Aug. 7, 1972 - one small and one large.

On the small side, the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Penn Square was getting a facelift.

A new granite base for the monument was being installed, and the "footprint" of the structure was being reduced from its original size. The small grass plot that had been part of the monument was removed as the new base was was added.

Meanwhile, a much larger project - the construction of the Route 30 bridge over the Susquehanna River - was nearing completion.

The $11.8 million project was 90 percent complete, according to PennDOT spokesman William Ball, with a November opening planned. Ball said the bridge opening would coordinate with the opening of the final stretch of highway in York County, connecting the new bridge to Interstate Route 83.

The bridge deck was complete, with work still being done on side walls and guard rails.

In the headlines:

Air quality better but water worse

Poll shows Demos lead in voters' confidence

Political conventions called 'dullest show in the world'

Check out the Aug. 7, 1972, Lancaster New Era here.

75 years ago

State police on Aug. 7, 1947, were seeking a trio of boys between the ages of 5 and 10 who spent the night sleeping on a Wrightsville porch - and then seemingly disappeared.

Mrs. Frank Young encountered the boys asleep on her front porch at 8 a.m., but had little opportunity to question them before they ran off.

The "leader" of the trio, a red-haired boy about 10 years old, wearing a toy gun and holster, said he and his companions had spent the night there.

Police said they had received no reports of missing children, and were stumped as to their identities or whereabouts. They were last spotted walking along Hallam Street in Wrightsville about an hour after Mrs. Young found them.

In the headlines:

Drop in polio cases in U.S.

Actor challenges Orson Welles to enter bull-fighting ring

Italian industry recovering

Check out the Aug. 7, 1947, Lancaster New Era here.

100 years ago

Retiring from your job doesn't usually land you on the front page of the newspaper - unless you happen to be the oldest bank president in the United States, and you're retiring at the age of 100.

Barr Spangler, of Marietta, was serving as president of the First National Bank of Marietta, an organization he worked with from the time of its founding in 1863.

Spangler also served on the boards of directors for a variety of companies and nonprofit organizations in the Marietta area, including the Marietta Cemetery Association, the Marietta Gravity Water Company and the Donegal and Conoy Insurance Company.

Spangler entered the work force at the age of 12. He attributed his longevity to plenty of work, taking little medicine and eating only two meals a day.

In the headlines:

New parley strives for coal strike peace

World's greatest radio station is opened

Check out the Aug. 7, 1922, Lancaster Intelligencer here.