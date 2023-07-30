Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

A capacity crowd of 30,000 turned out to see the Dave Matthews Band at Hersheypark Stadium on July 29, 1998, and the next day both Lancaster newspapers published reviews of the concert.

The evening was hot and humid; the crowd was desperate for water, ducking under cooling mist-sprayers whenever possible.

But they loved the show, dancing, singing and shouting along a full set of crowd-pleasing favorites, from "Crash" to "Tripping Billies."

Matthews made the obligatory reference to local landmarks, too - between songs, he told a story of coming to Hersheypark as a kid and riding the Sooper Dooper Looper roller coaster.

In the headlines:

Clinton to give video testimony

O.J. Simpson's former estate demolished

Treasury chooses Sacajawea-inspired coin

Check out the July 30, 1998, Intelligencer Journal here.

50 years ago

Twenty-five years earlier, a very different concert in a very different venue made the front page of the New Era, when acclaimed pianist Van Cliburn played in Lancaster's Penn Square.

Between 6,000 and 7,000 people packed the sidewalks and streets, sitting on beach chairs and blankets, while Cliburn played a Steinway grand piano under a striped tent next to the fountain in the southwest quadrant of the square.

With the surrounding streets closed to traffic, the pleasant evening air was unusually still. The quiet, attentive audience listened raptly as Cliburn, wearing a pristine white dinner jacket, played a program of classics, from Brahms to Beethoven; Debussy to Schumann.

The only sour note came at 8 p.m., when nearby church bells began loudly tolling the hour - but Cliburn played on, unbothered.

In the headlines:

Rioting leaves Oklahoma prison in shambles

Phils bullish on Luzinski

Astronauts still battling queasiness

Check out the July 30, 1973, Lancaster New Era here.

75 years ago

On July 29, 1948, the Lancaster County Law and Order Society intervened to put a stop to a morally questionable activity - a church bingo night.

The annual festival at St. Mary's Catholic Church, located at Prince and Vine streets in Lancaster, included with its activities a bingo game.

At the time, bingo - along with all other forms of gambling - was illegal in the county. The Law and Order Society representative, one A. H. Francis, was making a "routine investigation" when he noticed about 100 people sitting at tables preparing to play bingo.

He spoke to organizers of the festival and informed them that playing bingo was a crime, and they agreed to cancel the event.

In the headlines:

Barney Ewell gets first test today in Olympics

Truman sees executive order ending segregation in Army

Atomic scientists discover new angle for attacking cancer

Check out the July 30, 1948, Intelligencer Journal here.

100 years ago

A bet placed on a Lancaster man's pie-eating prowess was the cause of a street brawl in July 1923, according to testimony given in police court.

Harold Eckman walked into an East King Street hot dog shop on July 29, proceeded to eat several hot dogs and then decided to try to win back his expenses by making a bet with other restaurant customers regarding his speed at eating pie.

He gave 2-1 odds that he could devour an entire pie in just six bites. The restaurant proprietor produced a lemon custard pie, and the bet was on.

Eckman claimed in court that he succeeded in his efforts, but when he went to collect his winnings, neither of the men who took his bet had the money to pay him. Thus, a sidewalk brawl ensued.

At the end of it all, all three men involved in the incident were fined, and Lancaster Mayor Frank Musser stated that in the future, pie-eating contests must be staged in a more orderly manner.

In the headlines:

Harding ill, trip is abandoned

Man is killed by car bandits near Scranton

Check out the July 30, 1923, Lancaster Intelligencer here.