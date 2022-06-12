Wind, rain and years have weathered the tombstones at Zion Hill Cemetery in Columbia. Some of the carvings have faded, making it hard to read names and dates. Many of the markers honor bodies buried elsewhere, and no one really knows the names of everyone who lies underground.

The only plot map apparently disappeared in the 1990s, according Chris Vera, who directs the Columbia Historic Preservation Society, and has researched the cemetery.

Huge trees, white crosses and memories permeate the 1-acre property, a formerly forgotten and neglected memorial to African Americans, a place Vera calls “an area of lost souls.”

All that is about to change, Vera says. “I think this is a sacred piece of land that Columbia should cherish,” he says of the cemetery, which houses markers or remains — sometimes both — of 18 African American soldiers: 17 Civil War veterans who fought for the Union and one soldier from World War I. “I’m just a history buff.”

Ground-penetrating radar, used in 2011, indicated 66 bodies buried there, Vera says, but no one can be sure. Records say that more than 180,000 African American solders joined the Union army or navy during the Civil War.

Vera and others interested in the cemetery’s history want to raise $50,000 to renovate the area, build a walking path and create memorial wall panels that will tell the stories of those soldiers and other African American citizens who lived in Columbia’s Tow Hill neighborhood, an early settlement where donated land from Quakers in 1823 harbored escaped or freed slaves. In addition, organizers plan to feature 17 to 20 loose tombstones embedded in a brick wall display.

The committee will host a dinner Friday at Columbia’s River Crossing. The event, which marks the kick-off for raising money, also will celebrate Juneteenth, a federal holiday that commemorates June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned about the Emancipation Proclamation.

Chef Oliver Saye, who owns Homage, a Lancaster catering company, will prepare foods eaten and made by West Africans when they were enslaved in the United States, the Caribbean and other countries.

Community interest

Celeste Leslie saw an announcement about the cemetery committee in January and volunteered because two of her ancestors are connected to Zion Hill. Her great-great-grandfather John Edmond’s tombstone lies in the cemetery, while Edmond’s brother, Jared Alexander, is buried there. Both men fought for the Union in the Civil War, where Edmond lost the bottom part of one leg.

Leslie, who lives in Lancaster, became interested in family history as she watched her mother, Thelma Edmond Cappas, begin doing genealogical research. “This is my hobby,” Leslie says.

Before ancestry.com, before the internet and searchable databases, Cappas visited the Lancaster Historical Society most evenings after her shift on the line at Shank’s Extracts to pore over census data, old newspapers and birth and death records to search for ancestors.

“You hear stories when you’re growing up,” says Cappas, 81. “You wonder, who are these people? Where do I come from?” The Lancaster resident’s research brought answers about Edmond and Alexander.

“It’s been a long journey, Cappas says. She wrote letters to the government and discovered that Edmond, born in 1838 in Maryland, moved to Tow Hill in 1858, He died Oct. 6, 1889. Alexander, Edmond’s younger brother, was born in 1839 and died June 7, 1920.

Leslie adds to her mother’s work. She looks forward to telling stories about early Tow Hill residents and those associated with Zion Hill. “I love the idea of (memorial) panels,” Leslie says. “I want to influence that part of it.”

For instance, she wants people to know about Katie Patterson, the first Black student to graduate from Columbia High School in 1882 who later became a teacher in Columbia’s colored school.

Christine Poindexter, a longtime Columbia resident, also wants to volunteer her time. Poindexter, Leslie and Cappas’ cousin, is the sister of the late Clifford Edmond, a well-known African American resident of Columbia and former board member for Mount Bethel Cemetery. Clifford Edmond, a Vietnam veteran, died in 2000.

“It’s great to let it be known that there is an area where Blacks are buried,” Poindexter says and offers her help to the Zion Hill committee members. “I will do whatever they want me to do, if I am able,” she says.

Preserving history

Zion Hill came into existence in 1919 or 1920, after land underneath what was known as the Columbia Colored Cemetery was sold for development. Graves and headstones moved to the property at 553. N. Fifth Street. I-30, built in the early 1970s, runs over part of the cemetery. The last burial occurred in 1951. After that, the area started to deteriorate, although no one seems to know why.

Columbia Borough owns the cemetery and recently paid for an arborist to study the property’s many trees, said Columbia Borough Manager Mark Stivers, who serves on the cemetery committee. The borough will remove about 45 diseased trees. “To me, this is a borough-owned property, and we should be taking care of the souls buried there,” he says.

Money from the borough will make up some of the $50,000 the committee hopes to raise, says Tammy Bennett, the borough’s finance manager and a committee member.

“In all, honesty, the history has been neglected, Bennett says. She volunteered after hearing Vera speak at a council meeting last fall to let council members and the public know that he wanted to renovate Zion Hill.

“Chris is very passionate,” Bennett, says. “He made me want to join in and help.”

The cemetery also will receive one-third of money raised during the Thunder on the River Car Show, set for June 18 in downtown Columbia. Zion Hill also will have a booth outlining cemetery plans.

Don’t make firm plans for Juneteenth 2023, Vera says. He’s already planning a celebration at Zion Hill to show off improvements accomplished during the coming year.