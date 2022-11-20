Living in a Maryland suburb in November 1963, just 5 to 10 miles out of Washington, D.C., I was a new employee at the Washington Hospital Center as a day-shift RN.

It was a typical day on our floor until Joanie, a fellow nurse, came running down the hall and yelled, “Our president has been shot!“ Confusion erupted with both patients and other nurses, and all was done to console each one with words of comfort. The emotions were high, and we learned the next morning from the night-shift nurse that many patients experienced a restless night’s sleep.

Being young and energized, Don and I decided to join the crowd by traveling to D.C. on Sunday evening, Nov. 24, 1963, to the Capitol to pay respect to our young, fallen President John F. Kennedy. I don’t even remember where we parked our car, but soon we were joining the mourners in line just a short distance from the Capitol.

Almost immediately, one of the folks informed us that the line was 27 blocks long!

Since we both had to work the next day, we debated whether to wait or not but, just about the time, we saw some young fellows cutting through an alley to our right, taking them to the “front of the line.”

Deciding to try the same act, we carefully followed their path, which fortunately brought no harmful reaction from the surrounding crowd. We now were just two blocks away from the Capitol, the giant, black-draped dome now in full view.

Just two hours later, now climbing those steps, I looked up and was astonished at the huge number of floral bouquets displayed from many other countries. There, right before me, was a huge bouquet of white orchids with a large, white, elaborate ribbon and a streamer reading “The King of Norway.”

The line moving quickly, we found ourselves casting a glance at President Kennedy’s American flag-draped casket. Amazing! The unutterable silence among the mourners was overwhelming as we observed the formal stances of the military men circulating around his casket.

Having my camera nearby, I quickly snapped a few photos of this moving scene. Then, exiting the Capitol, I turned and photographed those black drapes on the dome above.

In 1965, my husband and I were working as missionaries in Brazil. Knowing the Brazilian people were forever grateful that President Kennedy was influential in establishing the Peace Corps in March 1961, of which they were recipients, we remembered our many labeled slides back in the U.S. that would be of great interest of the people we were serving.

A letter was sent to my parents, and they quickly gathered those slides and sent them off to us. We waited, waited and waited for a long time for them, only to grasp they were lost en route to South America. The disappointment was almost overwhelming, as they were such a revered treasure we thought we would enjoy for years to come.

We, however, were grateful for the accumulated D.C. newspapers that we kept of this tragic day of our young president, who was snatched away so quickly. Yet we were also grateful to eventually pass them onto our grandchildren.

The author lives in Calvary Homes, Lancaster.

