Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

In August 1998, 20 people gathered at the historic Tremellen building on East King Street in Lancaster for an unusual groundbreaking ceremony.

No ground was actually broken to mark the beginnings of an ambitious project to renovate the 19th-century building, which had sat vacant since 1977, but a terra-cotta head of Bacchus mounted on one wall of the building spilled wine into glasses held by members of the crowd.

That head of an ancient wine god was installed by former building owner Jon Tremellen shortly after the building's last tenant, a furniture store, departed.

The building originally had served as home for the Sprenger brewery, with an attached social venue known as Excelsior Hall - a name which was also taken by the building's current occupant, an event space known as The Excelsior.

After becoming vacant in 1977, there were plans to open a disco in the Tremellen building, but those plans fell through - as did several subsequent proposals.

Despite the excitement expressed by developer John Meeder in 1998 about his plan to turn the building into condominiums and a restaurant, the end of the road to redevelopment was a long way off.

For the next 17 years, as the building sat vacant, plans were changed, developers pulled out, work stalled and funding evaporated. Eventually, the necessary pieces fell into place and renovations were completed in time for The Excelsior to open in December 2015.

In the headlines:

Saddam ends U.N. weapons searches

Anglican bishops vote to condemn homosexuality

Underwear thief sentenced to life in prison

50 years ago

Roadside stands selling vegetables or eggs are a common sight in Lancaster county during the summer months, but in the summer of 1973, many of those stands that had long operated on the "honor system" were closing thanks to an increase in produce pilfering.

Earl Groff, who for 15 years had operated an honor system stand along Route 222 south of Willow Street, finally decided to close the stand after someone swiped 11 dozen eggs in a single day.

The Carl Seppi family of Brickerville had a similar experience, losing more than $150 in a month from their honor system stand, which sold everything from fruits and vegetables to homemade cookie, jams and jellies.

The issue, which some stand owners colorfully called "the long-fingers problem," resulted in Groff, Seppi and others closing down their stands and selling their produce in person out of their homes.

In the headlines:

Two Skylab astronauts walk in space

Nixon advises reporter to change slacks to dress

U.S. bombing error kills 100 in Cambodia

75 years ago

Responding to the wishes of its customers, the Lancaster Post Office in August 1948 was preparing to install stamp vending machines, which had recently been introduced in other post offices around the nation.

To be located in the post office lobby, the machines would allow postal customers to bypass lengthy lines at the counter if they only needed to buy a few stamps. The new technology would offer three options - five 1-cent stamps for a nickel, or your choice of five 3-cent stamps or three 5-cent air mail stamps for 15 cents.

The machines would be available 24 hours a day, allowing Lancaster residents to conduct after-hours postal business for the first time.

In the headlines:

Mystery witness may crack Soviet spy case

Israel makes first direct bid for peace

Parts shortages halt car-making

100 years ago

On Aug. 6, 1923, much of the New Era front page was devoted to the nation's mourning of President Warren G. Harding, who had died Aug. 2 of a heart attack while in San Francisco.

Harding's body was being carried by train to Washington, where former Vice President Calvin Coolidge, now the new head of state, was overseeing funeral arrangements.

The New Era printed a front-page editorial lauding the late president, in which the editors called upon the citizens of Lancaster County to contribute to a floral tribute from the county to be placed in the Capitol rotunda, where Harding's body would lie in state.

"Accordingly," the editors wrote, "the New Era invites subscriptions to a popular fund to provide a fitting tribute from Lancaster city and county. Contributions should be sent at once, and they should be limited to one dollar as the primary object is not the size of the gift but the number of contributors."

In the headlines:

Funeral train bears president's body to grieving Washington

President Coolidge devotes himself to funeral arrangements

