25 years ago

Is the release of a new computer operating system big news?

In the summer of 1998 it was, as the New Era reported on local merchants stocking up for the launch of Windows '98 - back when you couldn't just download an update from the cloud.

Released on June 25, the software package was the first update to the ubiquitous Windows operating system in three years, when customer demand for Windows '95 was massive.

Local computer sellers expected "moderate" demand for the new product, as it was a less significant upgrade compared to its predecessor. Among the biggest changes were the dial-up modem software the syustem used to connect to the internet (which was still new to most people) and the ability to run multiple monitor screens simultaneously.

In the headlines:

U.S. can deny cash grants for indecent art, high court says

Clinton arrives in China amid fanfare

Bruce Willis, Demi Moore split up

50 years ago

A local educator offered a frank assessment to a congressional panel about drugs in schools during a hearing in June 1973.

Lawrence Large, assistant principal of Manheim Township Middle School, told the House Select Subcommittee on Education that the drug problem in schools was worsening, and drug education programs were not working.

He said that educators tended to wildly underestimate the severity of drug problems in schools and recommended that all new teachers should be required to take drug education courses in order to be certified to teach. He also suggested that a "more humane" and supportive approach to drug education should be taken.

The committee was holding a special hearing at Penn Manor School District as part of its nationwide efforts to garner feedback about the success or failure of the 1970 federal Drug Education Act. Seven educators from Lancaster and nearby counties testified.

Broadly speaking, the verdict was that the education act had failed, at least partly through lack of communication. For example, no schools in Lancaster County had applied for the available federal funding to help with drug education.

In the headlines:

Summit talks end, Nixon sees peace 'for all people'

Dean says he thinks Nixon was involved in Watergate

Skylab crew begins report on mission

75 years ago

"Near-hurricane force winds" lashed Lancaster city on June 24, 1948, injuring several people and doing significant property damage.

The winds, said to be the worst to hit the city in decades, were accompanied by a 20-degree temperature drop but "only a few drops of rain." Roofs were torn off several houses, and the plate-glass display windows of downtown shops were blown out.

"The wind filled the air with flying objects," the Intelligencer Journal reported. "Large tree limbs, bricks, shingles, roofing paper, porch decorations and radio aerials went sailing like kites, while broken power lines emitted showers of eerie sparks."

Five city residents were taken to the hospital with injuries sustained when they were struck by airborne objects.

In the headlines:

GOP nominates Dewey on third ballot

Truman sign draft, defense fund bills

Giant landslide blocks highway

100 years ago

In 1923, Lancaster would be known as the "City of a Thousand Stores" - or so the Chamber of Commerce hoped.

The new slogan would be used in promoting local merchants as part of a city-wide "sales day", as well as in general publicity efforts. It was "enthusiastically" adopted at a June meeting of the Chamber's retail division, based on "reliably gathered" statistics showing that the city did in fact boast more than 1,000 retail stores within its limits.

Furthermore, the Chamber of Commerce claimed, the quantity and quality of Lancaster's shops ranked it above any other third-class city in Pennsylvania and on par with most second-class cities.

In the headlines:

Harding declares U.S. determined to enforce dry laws

Seven killed as L-cars drop into N.Y. street

