Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

In a case of extremely bad timing, Lancaster County's only curling club closed up shop just months before the 1998 Winter Olympics catapulted the quirky sport into the public eye.

Curling, a sport of Scottish origin and Canadian popularity, has drawn increasing interest during recent Olympic games. Presented as an exhibition sport occasionally over the years, curling joined the ranks of Olympic medal competitions for the first time at Nagano, Japan, in 1998.

But just two months earlier, the Keystone Curling Club, which had met every Wednesday at Regency Sportsrink in Lancaster, ended its life after less than three years due to lack of interest.

The club was a passion project for Len and Mary Gottliebsen, who in 1995 invested more than $1,000 of their own money into starting the club, then borrowed the necessary 42-pound curling stones from other clubs.

Initially 34 people signed up for the club, but by 1997 that number had dropped to 16, with only about 10 showing up each Wednesday. A failed partnership with Millersville University contributed to the trouble, as did the difficulty of curling at a facility that wasn't purpose-built for the sport.

The Gottliebsens - and a few other die-hard curlers - continued to compete in Philadelphia and at other curling clubs, but by the time the colorful pants of Olympic curlers were a topic of layman's conversation, Lancaster's time hosting a curling club had come to an end.

In the headlines:

U.S. will be ready to attack Iraq in a week

Starr subpoenas Secret Service agents

Teacher wants to marry boy

50 years ago

A group of burglars were thinking ahead to summer during the winter of 1973, when they stole 27 new lawnmowers from a dealer in Columbia on Feb. 11.

The thieves broke into R.P. Williams & Sons, located on Route 462 near the Columbia Drive-in, through a small side window, police said. The 27 stolen mowers were all self-propelled Toro models - red with chrome handles - and were valued at a total of $4,500.

In what was perhaps a minor concession to the season, the burglars also took a single snow blower.

Police said the thieves likely used a truck to transport the stolen mowers away from the scene - a plausible explanation, given that none of the stolen mowers were riding models.

In the headlines:

143 POWs arrive in Philippines, most found in 'good condition'

Stars pay stunning television tribute to Duke Ellington

'The Godfather' wins 11 Oscar nominations

75 years ago

The New Era of Feb. 12, 1948, featured a front-page story about the Clawges family, who had turned the second floor of a chicken barn into a home after being evicted from their home in Lancaster city.

Russell Clawges, along with his wife and five children, were living in what amounted to a one-room apartment in an empty chicken barn in Paradise. The large room was heated by two small stoves, which the family needed to huddle around for warmth, as winter wind whistled through cracks in the walls and floor. There was a tap in the room for running water.

The Clawges family was evicted from their city home when the property was sold to a new landlord. After a fruitless search for a new home, they rented their makeshift quarters from John Erb for $15 a month.

Erb was planning to convert the second floor of the barn into two proper apartments - one of which he would rent to the Clawges family - but that project wouldn't begin until spring.

In the headlines:

Gandhi's ashes immersed in three sacred Hindu rivers

Sugar blamed for most tooth decay

Winthrop Rockefeller, top bachelor, to wed divorcee, 31

100 years ago

On Feb. 12, 1923, Canada's oldest citizen, Susan Augusta "Sarah" Maxwell, died at the age of 117. She was a former slave who was born and raised in southern Lancaster County.

Born in 1805, Maxwell was one of the few surviving former slaves who escaped from the United States prior to the Emancipation Proclamation.

She and her husband were freed in 1853, traveling from Unicorn in East Drumore Township to Toronto via the network of abolitionist safe houses and secret routes known as the Underground Railroad.

They found life in Toronto unsuitable and soon moved to Richmond Hills, Ontario, where she lived the rest of her life. She had several children, all of whom predeceased her.

In the headlines:

Germans boycott invaders of Rhine; tanks kept busy

Harold Lloyd weds his leading lady

