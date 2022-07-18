Lindy Sue Biechler, 19 years old and newly married, was killed Dec. 5, 1975, in her apartment on Kloss Drive, near Millersville.

A flower shop clerk, she was found — sexually assaulted and stabbed 11 times, with a butcher knife still in her neck — in her living room.

She struggled fiercely, investigators said.

On Monday, Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams announced that an arrest had been made in the case, 46 years after the killing took place.

Here are some of the stories from the LNP archives on Newspapers.com regarding the Biechler case in 1975. Initial reports put Biechler's age at 20; her age was later confirmed as 19.

The initial report: The case is 'being treated as a homicide'

"A 20-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in the blood-stained living room of her suburban apartment Friday night. ... Manor Township Police identified her as Mrs. Lindy Sue Biechler, wife of Philip D. Biechler, 104-A Kloss Drive, Spring Manor Apartments. ... Manor Township police Lt. Harvey West, in charge of the investigation, said the case is 'being treated as a homicide.' "

First reports: She was found by family

"A 20-year-old married woman was viciously stabbed to death in her Manor Township apartment last night, and police today are without a suspect, many clues or a motive in the death. The victim was Mrs. Lindy Sue Biechler, 20, wife of Philip D. Biecheler, 104-A Kloss Drive, Spring Manor Apartments, located off Millersville Road. ... Mrs. Biechler's body was found on the living room floor of her apartment at 8:42 p.m. yesterday by her aunt and uncle, Mr. and Mrs. Merle Little, 109 Wellington Rd. ... Lt. Harvey West, a Manor Township police investigator, said the couple was returning from a high school basketball game and stopped in to see their niece. Little waited in the car while his wife went inside the first-floor apartment, police said. Lt. West reported that Mrs. Biechler was stabbed with a butcher knife that was still sticking in her neck when she was found."

Details emerge: 'Maybe he followed her in'

"An autopsy completed Saturday showed Mrs. Biechler suffered 11 stab wounds, mostly of the chest, abdomen and neck. ... Police say the murder weapon was an 8-inch butcher knife that had been hanging on a wall in the kitchen of the first-floor apartment."

'Fear lingers at murder scene'

"Residents of Spring Manor Apartments on Millersville Road were frightened and reluctant to talk Sunday about the tragic slaying of one of their neighbors Friday night. ... Police have few clues as to who might have stabbed 20-year-old Lindy Sue Biechler 11 times as she was apparently putting away groceries in her first-floor home."

'Probably a man'

"The knife, which was stuck in the victim's neck when her body was discovered, had no fingerprints on it, but police found a small kitchen tea towel wrapped around the handle. ... A male footprint, described as a large size, 10 or more, was found in the kitchen amidst blood."

An artist's drawing of the scene

"This is an artist's drawing of the interior layout of the apartment where Mrs. Lindy Sue Biechler, 20, was found murdered Friday night. ... A hurricane lamp knocked off an end table was the only sign of a struggle."

Lindy Sue Biechler laid to rest

"The family and friends of 19-year-old Mrs. Lindy Sue Biechler gathered at the Snyder Funeral Home, 141 E. Orange St., to pay their respects Monday evening as the hunt for her slayer entered its fourth night. ... Late Monday night, a weary Lt. Harvey West of the Manor Township police department, the officer in charge of the probe, issued a public appeal for help in trying to locate the driver of a car that was reported parked near the Biechler apartment the night of the murder."

Still looking for a 'break'

"Police currently are trying to get everyone together and the shoes they were wearing that night so they can check them against the footprint. It is not known if the print is that of an intruder or of someone who was 'legitimately' in the apartment that night such as police, ambulance attendants and relatives."

Time of murder shifts

"Police said they now believe Mrs. Biechler's killer entered her Manor Township apartment some time after 6:30 p.m. last Friday, because the woman was running errands and shopping up to that time, before returning home."

Friends, family share their stories of Lindy Sue Biechler

"Lindy had no frailness about her. 'Big-boned' and 'surprisingly strong' are the words her father uses. ... 'When we were clowning around,' Wayne Little recalls, 'she could pop me one on the arm, and she was the only woman I know who could do that so you could feel it.' "

District attorney's office gets involved

"The investigation into the Dec. 5 murder of Mrs. Lindy Sue Biechler will be 'stepped up' as a result of a special conference yesterday between police with District Attorney D. Richard Eckman. ... Eckman called the meeting with Manor Township and Lancaster state police involved in the investigation to find out 'where police are in the case.' "

