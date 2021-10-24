Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

In the fall of 1996, as the Presidential election drew ever nearer, a term was coined that has since entered the common lexicon without its original political connotations: "Soccer mom."

Pollsters and political analysts first began using the term to describe mostly white middle-class suburban women who were registered Republicans but were planning to break party ranks and vote for President Bill Clinton instead of GOP candidate Bob Dole.

On Oct. 24, the New Era ran a front-page feature in which several local "soccer moms" were interviewed at - where else - a soccer practice in Manheim Township.

The New Era found that, in Lancaster County at least, the soccer moms were far from a unified force. Thirteen moms were interviewed - eight Republicans, three Democrats and two independents. All three Democrats were planning to vote for Clinton. Both independents planned to vote for Dole. Of the eight Republicans, three had decided on Dole, two were breaking ranks to vote for Clinton (one of those had recently left the GOP entirely, re-registering as a Democrat) and three were undecided, with one of those leaning strongly toward Clinton.

What was causing some life-long Republican women to jump ship for Clinton? As one might expect, a variety of reasons. Some felt Clinton was better for women's issues, others thought Dole was too far removed from the concerns of the middle class, while some simply were happy with the results of Clinton's first term and were ready for more of the same.

The woman who switched parties had her own reasons - a "disillusionment" with the GOP in general, specifically "the radical right trying to tell people how to live their lives."

Perot won't quit race, despite entreaty by Dole

O.J. is described as cold-blooded killer

Yankees eye series lead tonight

50 years ago

In 1971, a major construction project was going on at the Host Farm Resort Motel along Lincoln Highway East, and the Oct. 24 Sunday News featured an aerial photo of the project.

The resort was adding a large building adjoining the existing lobby, which was to contain a dinner theater and indoor ice rink. Set for completion in the spring of 1972, the addition would feature a 5,500-square-foot skating rink and 13,000 square feet of convention space on the first floor. The second floor featured a 1,200-seat dinner theater with a 5,000-square-foot stage.

The existing lobby building was also being enlarged to accommodate entry to the existing resort areas as well as the new building.

Indira Gandhi urges restraint amid 'danger'

UK troops shoot five in Ireland

Katherine Hepburn assails modern movies' 'pornography'

75 years ago

Police were seeking "pranksters" in October 1946, after several motorists had been duped into thinking they had run over a pedestrian.

A stuffed dummy fully dressed in men's clothes was used in the prank, which involved the pranksters hiding between parked cars in Lancaster city and pushing the dummy out into the path of unsuspecting motorists.

By the time the victim had realized what had happened, the pranksters and their prop had escaped.

The police had been "kept busy" responding to numerous calls from motorists about the pranks, but had no suspects.

'Peace must be attained' - Truman

Price controls on most foods removed by OPA

Churchill renews blast at Russian war readiness

100 years ago

A major building in Ephrata was severely damaged by fire in October 1921 - the second landmark structure to catch fire in the borough in less than a year.

The Hoffman building, one of the largest structures in Ephrata at the time, sustained $70,000 worth of damage, which would be more than $900,000 today.

The three-story building, which contained a mix of apartments and businesses, had its top floor gutted by the blaze, which also caused severe damage to the first and second floors.

The fire was believed to have started in the third-floor photography studio of Oden Feree.

Earlier that year, the Ephrata landmark Cocalico Hotel was completely destroyed by fire.

Ex-ruler of dual monarchy is firebrand who threatens new European war

Railway union chiefs continue Cleveland parley

