Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

The announcement in July 1997 that the venerable Woolworth brand would be shutting down nationwide had special impact in Lancaster - not only for the loss of the county's two Woolworth stores, but also because the chain got its start in Lancaster more than a century earlier.

The F.W. Woolworth company would be closing about 400 stores nationwide, including the two in Lancaster, and either selling the locations or converting them into other brands owned by the company, such as Foot Locker or Champs Sports.

The post-closure fate of the two local stores - one in Park City Center and one in the first block of North Queen Street - was unknown as of July 17. Also scheduled to close was a Woolworth's distribution center located near Denver. About 340 Lancaster County employees would be affected.

The New Era of July 17 highlighted the company's early ties to Lancaster County on the front page. After an unsuccessful shop in upstate New York, Frank Winfield Woolworth relocated to Lancaster, where he opened his first Woolworth variety store on North Queen Street in 1879.

In 1900, a new building was constructed for the store, an ornate, grand structure complete with a lavish rooftop garden. The building was a landmark of Lancaster throughout the early 20th Century, before being demolished in 1949.

In the headlines:

No traces of parents' prints on JonBenet Ramsey ransom note

Mir: 'A very bad situation, serious trouble'

Search is on for Versace murderer

Check out the July 17, 1997, Lancaster New Era here.

50 years ago

"Swarms of bugs invade county" was a front-page headline in the New Era of July 17, 1972.

It may have sounded like a Cold War-era sci-fi movie come to life, but the explanation was much more mundane. Thanks to a combination of weather trends from the preceding winter into the summer, Japanese beetles, mosquitoes and lightning bugs were all swarming the county in much larger numbers than usual.

A warm winter, followed by a wet spring and a hot summer, caused the insect population explosion, experts said.

In the headlines:

Daley says he'll support Demo ticket

Bomb explodes at arena for Rolling Stones

Mafia chieftain shot to death in Brooklyn

Check out the July 17, 1972, Lancaster New Era here.

75 years ago

A sum of $300,000 was being sought in July 1947 for the construction of a hospital in Ephrata, to be added to $100,000 raised in a campaign five years earlier for the same purpose.

The new Ephrata Community Hospital was proposed to be a modern, 35-bed fireproof hospital facility. It was intended to replace the former Stephan Memorial Hospital, a 16-bed facility located in the Mountain Springs Hotel building, which was a wooden structure that was never meant to be a hospital.

The old hospital had been established in 1937 with the help of Camp Silver Belle, a spiritualist group active in the Ephrata area in the early 20th Century. However, it was insufficient to meet the needs of Ephrata and surrounding communities.

The fund-raising efforts for the new building were ultimately successful, and the new Ephrata Community Hospital opened in November 1949.

In the headlines:

Greeks launch full-scale attack against 2,500 trapped guerrillas

Truman urges quick start on 10-year flood program

Pineapple strike ended abruptly

Check out the July 17, 1947, Intelligencer Journal here.

100 years ago

For a Lancaster couple - who also happened to be first cousins - divorce was the path to marriage in July 1922.

Clarence Bair, a 68-year-old widower, married his cousin Anna Hare, 45, who was divorced, in March 1922. Upon learning a month later that marriage between first cousins was forbidden in Pennsylvania, the two separated, Hare returning to Philadelphia, where she had lived previously.

The couple applied for a divorce in Lancaster County Court in July 1922. After the divorce was granted, the couple's attorney said, they expected to remarry in another state where marriage between cousins was allowed.

In the headlines:

9 dead, many hurt in W. Va. mine clash

25,000 trackmen strike without orders

Check out the July 17, 1922, Lancaster Intelligencer here.