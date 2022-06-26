Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

After a yearlong renovation project, Lancaster city students in the summer of 1997 would soon be experiencing a very different J.P. McCaskey High School.

The $19 million overhaul brightened, modernized and - perhaps most importantly - air conditioned the 59-year-old building.

Begun in June 1996, the project was nearing completion by June 26, 1997, with workers tackling the final touches, such as sanding, painting and installing tile. The building was expected to be fully ready for the 1,300 students who would arrive there on Aug. 27.

Among the changes to the 375,000-square-foot building - besides the air conditioning - were:

New lighting and skylights throughout.

The library was converted to a "media center," built around an indoor courtyard.

New seats in the auditorium.

About 850 new computers.

New locks on all lockers.

Totally renovated rest rooms.

New labs for specialized subjects, ranging from electronics to cosmetology.

In the headlines:

No curb on Internet smut, court says

Mir crew working in darkness after crash

Diana's dresses bring $3.2 million

Check out the June 26, 1997, Lancaster New Era here.

50 years ago

After days of torrential downpours and flooding from a rain-swollen Susquehanna River, by June 26, 1972, residents of Marietta - and the rest of Lancaster County - were beginning to recover from the record destruction brought by Tropical Storm Agnes.

The river crested on Saturday, June 24, and as of the 26th had already receded by five feet. Residents of the river town, which was more than 30 percent underwater, were finally being allowed to return to their homes to begin the arduous task of cleaning up.

The National Guard was patrolling roads into the borough, allowing entry only to residents, after "storm tourists" eager to gawk at damage had created problems elsewhere in the county.

Elsewhere in the county, Columbia was "almost back to normal" and Manheim residents saw their first trash collection in many days - most of which consisted of water-damaged household furnishings.

In the headlines:

Steel mill in N. Viet demolished

5,000 parcels packed for storm's refugees

Bear kills camper in Yellowstone

Check out the June 26, 1972, Intelligencer Journal here.

75 years ago

Schools must fight a battle against socialism and return to the "old ways" of education, according to a leader of Lancaster County industry who spoke at an educational conference at Franklin & Marshall College in June 1947.

H.W. Prentis Jr, president of Armstrong Cork Co., was a guest speaker at the Conference on General Education, a three-day event hosted by the college.

Prentis spoke vehemently against a political movement that he saw as a "cancer" in American society, and called for a "sweeping and speedy revival" of the type of higher education for which American colleges were renowned "in the early days of the Republic."

In the headlines:

Mine tie-up causes steel layoffs

CIO wants probe of prices to avert economic collapse

Truman kills wool price support bill

Check out the June 26, 1947, Lancaster New Era here.

100 years ago

Lancaster city was to have a new police force - of sorts - in the summer of 1922, one made up entirely of teenage boys.

Mayor Frank Musser and the chief of the city police force announced the plan to have city parks patrolled by boys who once played there themselves, and who might wish to return in the capacity of maintaining order and safety.

One hundred boys were needed, and recruits were required to be at least 15 years old. They would serve as assistants to the adult playground supervisors, under the direction of playground association Secretary Mildred Wiley.

In the headlines:

Mexican bandits hold two Americans for ransom money

Eleven arrested in connection with Rathenau murder

Check out the June 26, 1922, Lancaster Intelligencer here.