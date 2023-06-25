Was Thaddeus Stevens the savior of public education?

What did students learn in yesterday’s one-room schoolhouses?

Did Amish children attend public school without a fight?

A group debated these questions and more when the Country School Association of America brought its annual conference to Lancaster County. Locals as well as school history buffs from around the country showed up for the sessions and a bus tour. They learned about places that may have been schools decades before free public education laws were passed in Pennsylvania. They saw one-room schools where Plain students still learn.

Here are four things to know about the schools of Lancaster County’s past.

Architecture of Lancaster County schools

Lancaster County still has about 320 one-room schoolhouses. Many are made of brick. Some are made of stone. A few of the oldest schools are log cabins or repurposed buildings.

David Schrock, a math and history teacher at Ephrata Mennonite School, researched the architecture of historic school buildings throughout the county. He’s still learning about old schools but shared some of his discoveries.

Finding the oldest school buildings is difficult because most new schools were built at the same site, replacing the old structure. That’s why 75% of the county’s one-room schoolhouses were built between 1870 and 1900. Also, in general, Old Order Mennonite and Amish school boards are more likely to replace a building that doesn’t meet their needs, with little regard to preservation, a rather modern idea, Schrock says.

One-room schoolhouses here and elsewhere are almost always between 25 to 30 feet wide.

“If you get much wider than that, your windows on the sides can’t light the middle of the room very well,” he says. “It’s pragmatic that they’re using daylight to light the room.”

The average or most typical one-room schoolhouse in the county would be about 35 feet by 28 feet. It was built around 1877 and made of brick with a limestone foundation. The eave sides of the school would have three windows and front gable would have two windows framing a center door. The schoolhouse that best fits the bill is Doe Run School in Penn Township, now a home.

While Schrock looked for similarities, he discovered schools close enough to be twins. Stevens Hill School and Lincoln School were built in the 1880s. Bausman School and Second Lock School, both built in the early 1900s, are strikingly similar. Sadsbury Township has quadruplets, four schools with the same dimensions, all built in 1844.

“Why four all at once, all exactly the same,” he says. “There’s got to be a story there.”

Early African American education in Lancaster County

Well into the 20th century, Black students in Lancaster County attended separate schools. Yet it’s difficult for researchers like Leroy Hopkins to learn more about local African American education. Newspapers from the past rarely wrote about African American schools. In archives, he’s found ads for teachers and references to segregated schools in places like death notices of teachers in “African Sunday Schools.”

Hopkins still has been able to find details of the educational options from Columbia and Lancaster city. He’s turned to old school board records of the School District of Lancaster to bolster his research but has not been able to find similar records in other African American communities.

In the early 1800s, abolitionists started a Sunday or Sabbath school in Columbia “to address the problems of the local African population,” Hopkins says. Similar schools were organized in Lancaster, attended by 120 pupils, similar attendance to the boys school and girls school reserved for white students. If these numbers are accurate, Hopkins says, that means about 40% of the free African community were interested in learning.

Later schools only covered elementary grades.

“No high school was created specifically for Blacks and for the majority of the 19th century, access to white high schools was barred for Blacks,” he says.

Still, he discovered Katie Patterson, described as a “bright intelligent colored girl” in newspaper records, was allowed to attend Columbia High School in 1879, to the objections of students and parents. She graduated and later taught at the Fifth Street African American school in Columbia, which closed in 1928.

Lancaster’s African American school closed several times due to low attendance. Hopkins saw animosity between parents of students and the school board over teachers and the school building.

Writing about this part of Lancaster County’s history is painful but necessary, Hopkins says. Doing so can offer insight into things like cycles of educational underachievement, unemployment and poverty that started long ago and continue today.

The roots of Lancaster’s Amish schools

For decades, Plain children throughout Lancaster County went to public school with their English neighbors, says Steven Nolt, director of the Young Center for Anabaptist and Pietists Studies at Elizabethtown College. That shifted in the 1930s as schools made changes the community didn’t like, including extending the school year from eight to nine months and moving classes from one-room schools to larger buildings.

Local Amish fathers fought these changes, sometimes going to court. Their legal loss lead to Pennsylvania’s first Amish schools. Oak Grove School on Willow Road and Pleasant View School on Siegrist Road, both in East Lampeter Township, opened in 1938.

As the age to leave school for farming went from 14 to 16, Amish parents were arrested for not enrolling their children in high school. In 1955, Gov. George Leader accepted a compromise allowing Amish students past eighth grade to focus on vocational education. As small school districts consolidated into larger districts, more Plain schools opened. In 1958, there were 10. In 1975, there were 62.

Today, there are nearly 300 schools in the Amish Lancaster settlement, which extends into Chester County. Plain schools are more like early 20th century rural schools, not parochial schools teaching religion, Nolt says. They’re run by local Plain school boards, not the church.

The day begins with a Bible reading, a hymn and the Lord’s prayer. Studies focus on reading, writing, grammar, penmanship, math and geography. Science studies focus on nature like animals and watershed, not critical inquiry. German lessons are limited to how to read the Gothic-type German in hymnals.

Teaching Amish students in a one-room schoolhouse

Much of the discussion about rural and historic schools looked back at times like the 1880s. Tom Gehr shared tales from the 1980s, when he taught Amish students in public one-room schools. The arrangement was a compromise between the Amish community during the consolidation to create Lampeter-Strasburg School District. Decades after the handshake agreement, Gehr taught first to fourth grades at North Star School. When that school closed due to low enrollment, he taught elementary students in the one-room Walnut Run School.

Gehr followed Lampeter-Strasburg’s schedule and curriculum. Parents preferred old books so students learned to read with the Dick and Jane series.

His students who were the oldest child in the family came to school speaking Pennsylvania German. By mid- to late October, they had a good grasp of English.

The youngest students had to plow through kindergarten and first grade curriculum in one year, but they kept up, Gehr says.

“When you don’t have discipline as an issue in a classroom, you can get a lot covered,” he says.

He was the teacher, custodian, playground aide, nurse, homebound instructor and lunch aide (warming lunches in a portable oven). They had no running water but did have electricity, heat and a landline for emergencies.

“It was a wonderful five-year experience,” he says.

Gehr recalls one student brought a large block of cheese, a present made from rejected milk made in a washing machine. Just as appreciated but more edible were the baked goods and bread he received. He also was given a special quilt with images of the schoolhouse stitched on top. In those few years, Gehr made lifelong friends with his students and their parents.

When Walnut Run closed in 1994 due to low enrollment, it was one of the last public one-room schools in Pennsylvania. Lampeter-Strasburg still owns the building.

