25 years ago

Every so often, a toy craze comes along that seems to take over the pop culture landscape overnight.

In May 1997, that craze was Tamagotchi.

The little egg-shaped keychains, which allowed owners to simulate raising a virtual pet via a tiny LCD screen and a few buttons, had arrived in Lancaster County just a few weeks before the May 15 New Era ran a front-page feature about the craze.

Tamagotchi were flying off store shelves - Toys R Us manager Don Arungwa said the store sold 72 Tamagotchi in a single day and was currently sold out. The virtual pet toys were a Japanese import, and Arungwa said local customers who had read about the trendy Tamagotchi were asking for them before the store had received its first shipment.

The virtual pets came with their share of controversy - as the pets could "die" without being constantly cared for, children took them along to school, where their incessant beeping was distracting.

Though the Tamagotchi hysteria passed relatively quickly, the virtual pets have remained on the market in various forms ever since. They left their mark on pop culture in another way, too - the term "Tamagotchi effect" is used to describe the tendency for people to develop emotional attachments to robots or pieces of software.

In the headlines:

Shuttle blasts off with Mir repair equipment

Celebrities popular as graduation speakers

'Friends' wraps up third season tonight

Check out the May 15, 1997, Lancaster New Era here.

50 years ago

A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized May 15, 1972, after falling 75 feet from the Prince Street Parking Garage.

Dennis Hain was believed to be playing on the girders atop the garage's spiral ramp when he lost his footing and plummeted to the concrete floor six stories below.

A Lancaster Parking Authority representative said the a group of teenage boys had been chased from the top floor of the garage earlier that day. A friend of Hain's, 16-year-old Tom Parker, said he was in the garage with Hain at the time of the incident and heard Hain "holler for help."

Police said Hain landed face down on the concrete. He was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital, where he was in the intensive care unit, listed in "guarded" condition.

In the headlines:

Top court rules Amish can quit school after 8th grade

U.S. returns Okinawa to Japanese

9 slain in weekend of Ulster violence

Check out the May 15, 1972, Lancaster New Era here.

75 years ago

One Lancaster woman received her Mother's Day flowers from exceptionally far away in 1947.

Jennie May Carmitchell was the recipient of two orchids sent via air mail by her daughter, Margaret Hoover, who lived in Honolulu.

Hoover's husband, Harold, had been stationed at a U.S. Army base in Hawaii for three years. Margaret Hoover had lived there with him for about five months.

In the headlines:

Germans call strike in Stuttgart

Synthetic liquid may establish basis for tuberculosis immunity

Explosions rock Palestine areas

Check out the May 15, 1947, Intelligencer Journal here.

100 years ago

In 1922, the Lancaster Intelligencer was publishing a series of aerial photographs of Lancaster.

The novelty of these photos was clear from the text accompanying the example from May 15, which was the ninth in the series.

Taken by someone referred to simply as "Major Maxwell," this photo depicted the grounds of the Lancaster Theological Seminary, surrounded by the residential streets of the city's West End, with a sliver of the Franklin & Marshall College campus visible as well, including the former observatory.

"The beautiful arrangement of the (seminary) grounds is shown clearly," the Intelligencer observed. Many of the surrounding homes had been recently built, making the west end "one of the most beautiful sections in the city."

In the headlines:

America asked to parley with European delegates to solve Russian question

New American ambassador to Germany visits General Allen at Coblenz

Check out the May 15, 1922, Lancaster Intelligencer here.