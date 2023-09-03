Keystones aren’t the only stones indelible to Pennsylvania’s character.

Limestone monuments marking each mile of the Mason-Dixon Line — a survey line dating back to the 1760s intended to resolve a boundary dispute between Pennsylvania and Maryland — tell an important part of our state’s story, too.

Professional land surveyors throughout the region recently conducted an inventory of all 170 of Charles Mason and Jeremiah Dixon’s monuments with the intention of securing a place for them in the U.S. National Park Service’s National Register of Historic Places.

Why? To give Pennsylvania and Maryland opportunities to get government funding and grants, which can help these states manage and protect the monuments over time.

About 16 surveyors volunteered their time and survey-grade GPS equipment for this massive project. It marks the first complete monument inventory in more than 40 years, during which surveyors precisely locate and determine the quality of each limestone monument as it stands. Industry professionals note its difference from a resurvey, which evaluates the entire boundary line.

Matt Drumheller, professional land surveyor for Regester Associates of Kennett Square and Quarryville, volunteered to inventory nine monuments in Lancaster and Chester Counties — including one intentionally buried 8 feet below grade level to protect it from a quarry’s activities. (Others are in low places unintentionally; one missing York County monument is believed to be under Conowingo Lake.)

Preserving history

Drumheller’s day-to-day duties as a surveyor includes going out in the field to determine or update boundary lines for construction projects. Surveyors are like the peacekeepers of the industry, resolving or preventing disputes over property lines. Only sometimes, like in the Mason-Dixon monument inventory, does that work involve digging so far into the trenches of history — but the everyday involvement with the land makes most land surveyors interested in the goings-on of the past.

In addition to surveying the precise location of the monuments, Drumheller was tasked with taking note of their quality. One at Grubbs Corner Road and Pilottown Road looks to have been hit with a vehicle. “I made note ... it might need to be straightened up in the future to preserve its accuracy,” he said.

Why is accuracy important? For surveyors like Drumheller, being a part of preserving the history of the Mason-Dixon Line is a big deal. But, he admits, “It’s hard to say how other people view it.”

The reality is that many people outside of the region (or outside of the surveying profession) might not think about the Mason-Dixon Line at all, except in the context of someone living south of it.

Ted Pearson, associate professor of history at Franklin & Marshall College focusing in part on Colonial American history, notes that the term “south of the Mason-Dixon Line” refers largely to states associated with slavery and the Confederacy. (But, he adds, it’s important to recognize that Maryland never seceded from the Union despite being a slave state).

“These markers are not the equivalent of statues of Confederate generals,” Pearson posits, adding that preserving them should not “lead us into the rather treacherous waters of statues and the whole vexed question of public commemoration and collective memory.”

Still, that doesn’t make the Mason-Dixon stones insignificant in how they impact today’s society from yesterday’s history. If there are any interpretive displays along the 200-mile Mason-Dixon Trail or near any of the 170 mile markers that discuss the history of the line, Pearson says, “One hopes that they acknowledge the history of the Indigenous people who lived along the line, as well as the fact that once escaped slaves crossed the line into Pennsylvania, they had now made it to freedom, although bounty hunters regularly crossed the line in search of fugitives and dragged them back into slavery.”

Englishmen Mason (an astronomer) and Dixon (a surveyor and astronomer) did not intend to start a war but rather resolve a property dispute between Lord Baltimore and William Penn, who rowed over discombobulated land grants from King Charles I and II. Used as reference for the Missouri Compromise of 1820 and, later, the Civil War, to separate slave states and free states, the Mason-Dixon Line became as corporeal to the cultural outcomes of America as the country’s physical landscape.

As the mathematically inclined duo lay on the ground in the middle of winter, waiting for the stars to align so they could perform accurate astronomical and spherical geological calculations by hand, they likely never predicted that today’s conventional surveyors would be paying heed to their markers using their own techniques: survey-grade GPS equipment and robotic total stations, for example.

However, today’s surveyors must still use machetes to thwack their way through brush and use boots to trudge across swollen creeks. Some techniques remain largely unchanged.

5 years in the making

Eric Gladhill, professional land surveyor at C.S. Davidson, notes there are risks to the job (namely yellow jackets, rattlesnakes, copperheads and steep, often muddy terrain). “We had it much easier than Mason, Dixon and their crew back then,” Gladhill admits. “We could go home and take a shower and sit in the air conditioning.”

Gladhill was one of the original volunteers for the latest Mason-Dixon monument inventory, a process that he began organizing in 2018 and, after a pandemic-induced pause, ultimately finished this June. He inventoried 19 monuments himself in Franklin and Adams counties. “I felt like I was carrying the baton for a while,” he says. “Now that we’re done, I’m pretty much ready to pass it along to someone else.”

Gladhill, Drumheller and others who helped tackle the inventory add to a history of on-the-ground historians. Alice Martin performed the last monument inventory in the 1980s on behalf of Maryland state. Prior to that, the U.S. Coast and Geodetic Survey resurveyed the full line from 1901-03 to confirm Mason and Dixon’s accuracy.

When surveyors find stones in bad shape, like one Gladhill found that “looked like a rounded off loaf of bread” in Carroll Valley Borough, volunteer donations can help bring in commemorative stones through the Mason and Dixon Line Preservation Partnership. However, with the historical registry in process, they anticipate opportunities to get government funding and grants so they don’t have to rely on the help of individuals.

As for the land surveying industry itself, “We’re sort of a dying breed,” says Gladhill, despite gung-ho state and national professional land surveyor societies. The Pennsylvania Society of Land Surveyors says the average age of surveying professionals is 58 years old, meaning many will age out soon.

Still, the necessity of the service is undeniable. Even with a surge of mechanized and machine learning technology, the need to have a human physically present — to negotiate with landowners, cut through brush, search for often-hidden hunks of limestone, for example — remains imperative.

And thanks to those surveyors, an updated inventory is complete and a collection of stone mile markers are in the process of entering the National Register of Historic Places — all because they were willing to take history into their own hands.