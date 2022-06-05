Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

An ongoing debate about a historic building in Lancaster that neighbors said had become an eyesore was finally about to end in June 1997.

The 116-year-old Baumgardner Brothers tobacco warehouse had been the subject of a sustained effort by the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County, who opposed plans to demolish the building to make way for a CVS drugstore.

An opposing effort was waged by elderly residents of nearby high-rise apartment buildings, who organized to send letters to CVS urging the company to build the store, as it would provide necessities within easy walking distance.

After the city denied the CVS plan on a stormwater technicality, the owner of the warehouse, George Kratzert, decided to demolish the building anyway - a move that city officials described as "regrettable but legal."

As of June 5, demolition was set to begin. The CVS would eventually be built on the site, after a new application was made to the city.

In the headlines:

Lawyers tug at Jury's emotions in seeking McVeigh's execution

Defense secretary to forgive general for adulterous affair

Cloning experiment proposal draws outcry

Check out the June 5, 1997, Intelligencer Journal here.

50 years ago

On June 4, 1972, waves of powerful thunderstorms, complete with high winds and "cherry-sized" hail, swept through Lancaster County, causing significant damage to trees and buildings and leading to one death.

Pequea Valley High School teacher Harold Kauffman was killed during the storm. After his power went out, he walked out to the street looking for downed power lines and was struck and killed by a passing car.

The storm also caused tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage to the Masonic Homes property in Elizabethtown, where more than 50 trees were uprooted.

Additionally, six homes in the northern part of the county had their roofs torn off, and more than 16,000 households were without power.

In the headlines:

Duke buried in service at Windsor Castle

2nd massacre near My Lai reported

Angela Davis innocent; jury helps celebrate

Check out the June 5, 1972, Lancaster New Era here.

75 years ago

After delays caused by wartime scarcities, Lancaster city schools were ready for some long-awaited modernization.

A five-year plan to update the city's grade schools was to begin with replacement of lighting and plumbing systems at five schools. Other work involved building new rest rooms in several buildings, as well as replacing the roof of Ross Elementary School.

In the next few years, plans called for the closure of four elementary schools, the building of two new ones, and the renovation of another two school buildings.

The work, postponed for several years because of World War II, was expected to resolve numerous complaints from Parent-Teacher Associations and individual parents about conditions in the aging school buildings.

In the headlines:

Truman pledges action on Hungary

Rebuilding of Europe urged by Marshall

$25 million asked in N.Y for off-street parking

Check out the June 5, 1947, Lancaster New Era here.

100 years ago

A gang of six car thieves was apprehended in Blue Ball, East Earl Township, in June 1922.

Three men were arrested after stealing a car in Reading, then leading state police on a rain-drenched chase along muddy roads to their makeshift workshop near Blue Ball, where police said the trio, along with another three men, brought stolen cars.

The "workshop" was in fact a large tent along the Tulpehocken Creek, where police said the sextet rebuilt and repainted stolen cars before selling them at fair market prices.

In the headlines:

North-South Irish boundary now virtually a battle front

Eighty persons lose their lives as steamer sinks

Check out the June 5, 1922, Lancaster Intelligencer here.