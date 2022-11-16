This story, originally posted July 25, 2022, has been updated.

Norwood "Barney" Ewell hurtled along local tracks at blazing speed long before winning Olympic gold in 1948. This Saturday, Nov. 19, a lasting, physical tribute to Ewell's gifts as a runner will be dedicated in the downtown Lancaster plaza that bears his name.

Stories about and tributes to Ewell, the J.P. McCaskey High School alumnus and Olympian, will be shared as a new bronze statue of the standout sprinter and long jumper is dedicated in a ceremony that's free and open to the public.

The Barney Ewell Legacy Committee is organizing the event, set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Barney Ewell Plaza (formerly Lancaster Square), 145 N. Queen St.

This week, the bronze statue of Ewell in a running stance will be installed in the plaza — a tribute to a gifted, friendly, humble man who was known as a mentor to many young people in the city of Lancaster, where he lived and raised his family.

Ewell won a gold medal and two silver medals at the 1948 London Olympics at age 30, and was known for a time as the World’s Fastest Human. The Barney Ewell Sports Complex at McCaskey bears his name. Ewell died at the age of 78 in 1996.

The Ewell statue is being created by sculptor Chad Fisher of York County. Selected for the Ewell project a year ago by four-person panel, Fisher has previously created statues of such athletes as Charles Barkley, Walter Payton, Julius Erving, Wilt Chamberlain, Moses Malone and Maurice Cheeks.

Jeremiah Miller, alumni director for the McCaskey Alumni Association and a member of the Ewell committee, says the dedication ceremony will include musical performances by McCaskey High School students and remarks from local dignitaries and members of Ewell's family.

There will be food trucks on site, and the Lancaster Recreation Commission will offer a “mini-Olympics” featuring a variety of games for children.

There will be special performances by Suge, Jeannette Wehye, Terian Mack and Julia Kamanda and the Young Musicians Academy.

Since the summer, Miller has been collecting stories from those who knew Ewell or who were inspired by his story and sharing them on the Barney Ewell Legacy Committee Facebook page, at facebook.com/BarneyEwellLegacyCommittee.

Among his many accomplishments as a sprinter and long jumper, Ewell held or shared world records in the 50-, 60- and 220-yard dashes and the 100- and 200-meter runs.

He won 12 NCAA titles as a student at Penn State University, 16 gold medals in world-class outdoor meets and 11 national AAU titles.

Miller, who is also a Lancaster actor, director and playwright, directed the documentary “Breaking Through: The Barney Ewell Story,” which premiered in 2018 during a week of events in observance of the centennial of Ewell’s birth.

“I was able to capture a lot of information and a lot of memories, but so many Lancastrians have their own personal memories of Barney Ewell, so this is a project that perhaps could continue,” Miller says. “As the Barney Ewell Legacy Committee, we just want to make sure we capture as many of these personal stories of him as possible and archive them.”

Ewell liked living in Lancaster, “as anyone knew him well understood,” Miller says. “He was always at Central Market, which is the heart of Lancaster, in a sense. ... He really loved Lancaster and its residents.”

Ewell as mentor

Ewell was known to be a behind-the-scenes mentor or an inspiration to many athletes and other students.

The first Ewell story was shared on Facebook on July 14, from 1971 McCaskey alumnus Daryl Hardcastle, who played basketball and was a hurdler. Hardcastle remembers how “Mr. Barney,” as he called Ewell, never boasted about his many accomplishments.

In his reminiscence, Hardcastle recalls accompanying Ewell and some Lancaster friends during junior high on a trip to watch the Penn Relays in Philadelphia.

Hardcastle writes that he never knew Ewell had won medals at the Olympics until the announcer at the prestigious track and field meet introduced Ewell to the cheers of the crowd.

“I am proud to say that I knew Mr. Barney,” Hardcastle writes. “As I began to learn how to run the high and low hurdles, he was always encouraging me. He would say, if you failed, get up and do it again. Don’t stop trying. Keep at it. You will get better. ... Many years have gone by, but I will never forget Mr. Barney.”

Miller says the stories he has been collecting will also be archived at McCaskey High School and could be collected in some kind of booklet in the future.

Additional stories about and photos of Ewell can be emailed to Miller at jeremiahlmiller@sdlancaster.org. If anyone has videos to share — maybe Ewell is part of someone’s home movies, for example — they can call Miller at McCaskey at 717-399-6418 to find out how to submit them.

The committee had hoped that an Olympic committee representative could be present for the dedication event, Miller says, to “bestow the gold medal, or a replica of the gold medal, upon Denise Ewell, Barney’s daughter, much the same way it’s done at the Olympics, where the national anthem would play,” Miller says. “Barney Ewell never got that gold medal ceremony.”

An Olympic Committee representative, however, will not be at Saturday's ceremony, Miller says.

Ewell’s Olympic gold was shared with the rest of the 1948 American 400-meter relay team, which was initially disqualified from its victory because of an incorrect ruling by officials regarding baton pass. The ruling was later reversed when officials viewed film footage of the race.

But the team never had its medal ceremony.

“Officials handed him (Ewell) the gold in the athletes’ dining room,” LNP | LancasterOnline sports writer Mike Gross wrote in a 2016 article.

In addition to Miller, members of the Barney Ewell Legacy Committee are former Lancaster County Commissioner Ron Ford and former Lancaster Mayor (and McCaskey and Penn State runner) Art Morris. Businessman and former McCaskey sprinter Ken Stoudt was also on the committee; he died Sept. 12, 2022.