Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

A year after Sight & Sound's showplace theater was destroyed in a massive fire, an even bigger theater was under construction and tickets for the upcoming season were selling fast.

A welder's torch stared the January 1997 blaze that did more than $15 million in damage to the former Sight 7 Sound Entertainment Center. The following January, Sight & Sound employees were busy building set pieces for an updated and enlarged version of the theater's flagship show - "Noah."

Everything from animatronic animals to a massive ark was under construction in the theater's workshop, while tickets for the scheduled fall opening were selling briskly.

The new theater, with a 100-foot-wide stage and 2,000 seats, would host 45 actors and 100 live animals for "Noah." Sight & Sound had already sold more than 17,000 tickets for the fall run of the show.

In the headlines:

Immunity deal for Lewinsky might be off, lawyer implies

One dead in Alabama abortion-clinic blast

Storm freezes Appalachians with 4 feet of snow

Check out the Jan. 29, 1998, Lancaster New Era here.

50 years ago

With the signing of the Paris Peace Accords in January 1973, the Vietnam War was ostensibly brought to a close - and families of missing American servicemen were eagerly awaiting the lists of prisoners of war that North Vietnamese officials had agreed to release.

Lois Davis of Leola was one such person, having spent the previous several years quietly hoping her husband, Lt. Edward Davis, U.S. Navy pilot, was still alive and would someday come home.

After the signing of the peace accords, she was overjoyed to learn that her husband, whom she married just four months before he shipped out for Vietnam, was on the list of 555 surviving prisoners of war who would be returning home over the next 60 days. (The prisoners did come home, but the peace was short-lived - in less than two days, both North and South Vietnamese forces broke the terms of the cease-fire. The Paris talks marked the end of significant American involvement in the war, however.)

Davis, who flew 57 combat missions before being shot down in August 1965, had suffered torture and solitary confinement at the hands of his captors. He later gained media attention when he arrived on American soil with a small dog, MaCo, which he had brought back from Hanoi in his bag.

He continued his service in the Navy during peacetime, eventually retiring with the rank of Captain and becoming involved in local politics.

While serving in the Navy, Davis received three Silver Stars, four Bronze Stars and two Purple Hearts, among other citations. Davis died on Nov. 7, 2006, and is buried in Arlington National Cemetery.

In the headlines:

Nixon unveils budget axing U.S. spending

Saigon, Reds report many Viet cease-fire violations

'The Godfather,' 'Cabaret' lead Golden Globe awards

Check out the Jan. 29, 1973, Lancaster New Era here.

75 years ago

When a boiler failed at the Lancaster Gas Plant in January 1948, a clever solution was implemented to make sure the flow of natural gas to city homes and businesses wasn't interrupted.

The plant produced gas by combining steam with carbon from coal - ordinarily, that steam came from several large boilers.

But when one boiler broke down, Pennsylvania Power & Light, which operated the plant, borrowed two steam locomotives from the Pennsylvania Railroad and moved them to a track siding nest to the gas plant. Then, 350 feet of temporary pipeline was laid connecting the engines to the machinery in the plant.

The locomotives had been running 24 hours a day for most of the month of January, producing 15,000 pounds of steam an hour while parts were ordered and repairs were made on the broken boiler.

In the headlines:

Knutson bids Democrats cut tax despite Truman

French Assembly rejects plan to confiscate francs

Man, 70, found dead encased in ice

Check out the Jan. 29, 1948, Intelligencer Journal here.

100 years ago

Stealing from a church alms box is bad enough, but committing the crime during a church service takes a special brand of chutzpah.

That's exactly what happened Jan. 28, 1923, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Columbia.

At the end of the Sunday evening service, Rev. Guy Franklin Caruthers went to the rear of the church to greet parishioners and discovered the alms box was missing. A quick search determined the box had been pried open, emptied and left in the church vestibule.

It was no known how much money was in the box.

In the headlines:

Germans arrested and expelled by French officials

English minister tells about many talks with spirits

Check out the Jan. 29, 1923, Lancaster Intelligencer here.