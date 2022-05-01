Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

For decades, Junior Achievement had been a sponsor of seminars and other learning experiences aimed at preparing young people to enter the world of business. But in 1997, the local chapter of the national organization was trying something new: A symposium specifically for young women.

The Young Women's Futures Symposium, held at the conference center at Millersville University, featured a full day of educational programs.

Each of 21 county high schools, public and private, were to send six young women specifically chosen from the "academic middle." Organizers felt that top students often had many opportunities for extracurricular education, so focusing on the mid-level students would help meet their needs in a new way.

Local business women from diverse backgrounds were chosen to lead panels on a variety of topics, and a keynote speech by Martha Daniel, CEO of California-based Information Management Resources Inc. was planned.

In the headlines:

Labor favored to win British election today

Chelsea Clinton picks Stanford University

JonBenet's parents meet separately with officials

Check out the May 1, 1997, Intelligencer Journal here.

50 years ago

As Park City Center continued to open in stages, May 1, 1972, saw the opening of another anchor store - the two-story Sears location. Hundreds of shoppers lined up for the new store's opening day.

More than double the size of Sears' former spot in Lancaster Center, the new store anchored the "Spring" wing of the mall, which at the time was themed around the four seasons.

The store itself featured a "boutique" design, in which individual departments were themed and decorated in their own ways, such as the juniors department, with its "modern decor of plexiglass and chrome."

More than 500 people were employed at the new store, including phone operators for the 24-hours-a-day catalog shopping center - a crucial department in the days before internet shopping.

In the headlines:

Reds capture first S. Viet provincial capital

Wage and price controls on small businesses are lifted

Experts to check new moon rocks

Check out the May 1, 1972, Lancaster New Era here.

75 years ago

In the spring of 1947, 38 men applied to become police officers in the Lancaster city police department, for which they had to pass a "mental test" in two parts - an IQ test, and a "general knowledge" test.

Of the 38, 25 failed.

In the wake of that result, the New Era ran the entirety of the general knowledge test on the front page, with the answers printed inside the paper. Readers were challenged to see how well they could do at the quiz.

The quiz was divided into several sections, featuring questions about American history, math, local government and language.

The test included such questions as when the Civil War began, who the second president of the United States was, and the term length of the office of Lancaster city mayor.

In the headlines:

4 die, 40 hurt in freak crash at Huntingdon

Runaway steer injures three in midtown Manhattan

Daughter born to Bette Davis

Check out the May 1, 1947, Intelligencer Journal here.

100 years ago

Music Week was kicking off in Lancaster on May 1, 1922, with six days of concerts planned throughout the city.

The series opened with a noontime program at the Brunswick Hotel, highlighted by harpist Mary Warfel. Opening day also featured an evening concert of student talent at the Lancaster Boy's High School.

Highlights of the rest of the week included a program of five bands at the Fulton Opera House, a joint concert by the various choral organizations of the city, and a closing-night pageant followed by a "community sing."

In the headlines:

General Wu advancing toward Peking today; heavy gunfire continues

Former German crown prince in exile takes interest in what US will do in Europe

Check out the May 1, 1922, Lancaster Intelligencer here.