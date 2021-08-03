Historic Rock Ford, the preserved circa-1794 homestead of American Revolutionary War General Edward Hand, is opening a new art gallery in what is being heralded as “a new chapter” for the property, one that broadens the narrative away from the Hand family to “the stories of many Lancaster Counties and their diverse influences on the culture, daily life and progress in the formation of both their community and our nation,” according to a news release.

For the past 60 years, programs at Rock Ford have focused on tours of Hand’s mansion and life during the early American republic. Hand lived at the 33-acre Rock Ford with his family until his death in 1802, and the property was worked by both free servants and slave laborers.

The John J. Snyder Jr. Gallery of Early Lancaster County Decorative Arts will include more than 230 pieces in a collection of Lancaster County-made furniture and decorative arts between 1760 and 1820, many of which Snyder collected and left to Rock Ford.

Snyder was a historian, author and expert on early American architecture, furniture and clocks, who was called upon by American auction houses to research and authenticate provenance for their pieces, including a Cadwalader Easy Chair that sold for a record-breaking price in 1987 and now is on display at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Snyder, who died in 2013, served multiple terms as a trustee and board president of the Rock Ford Foundation and had left them his collection.

The Snyder Gallery, housed in a renovated upper level of an 18th century bank barn on the property just a few miles south of downtown Lancaster, includes examples of German, Swiss, English and Scots-Irish decorative styles, with tall-case clocks, firearms, silver and portraiture on display, including portraits by Jacob Eichholtz and Thomas Sully and nearly two dozen Lancaster County Pennsylvania Long Rifles of Henry J. Kauffman. The gallery will offer rotating exhibits and programming on life in early Lancaster County.

"The gift of John Snyder’s cherished collection and the generous donations which have made possible the transformation of Rock Ford’s 18th Century Barn into an exquisite Gallery embolden us to become a more comprehensive community resource – for educational groups, historians, residents, and outside visitors interested in a multi-faceted view of life and meaning in early Lancaster,” Samuel C. Slaymaker, executive director of Historic Rock Ford, said in a news release.

For information on how to visit, call 717.392.7223 or visit HistoricRockFord.org.

