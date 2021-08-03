This is the main entrance of the John J. Snyder Jr. Gallery, which is housed in an 18th century bank barn on the Rock Ford property. The painting is "Conestoga Creek and Lancaster," dated to 1833 and attributed to artist Jacob Eichholtz (1776-1842).
The movement on this tall clock was made by Henry Ober. The clock, which dates to 1810, has "Elizabeth Town" on the dial. It's on display in the John J. Snyder Jr. Gallery at Historic Rock Ford in Lancaster.
This mantel comes from the Caleb Cope House. It was made by Robert Wellford (1775-1844) in Philadelphia circa 1805. The mantel is painted pine with plaster composition and is on display at the John J. Snyder Jr. Gallery at Historic Rock Ford in Lancaster.
This is detail of a lock on a Pennsylvania long rifle, attributed to Jacob Sees, who died in 1812. The rifle is circa 1805 and from Elizabeth Township, Lancaster County. It's on display at the John J. Snyder Jr. Gallery at Historic Rock Ford.
The movement on this tall clock is attributed to John Eberman Jr. (1749-1835) and was made in Lancaster in 1780. The clock is made from walnut and pine and is on display at the John J. Snyder Jr. Gallery at Historic Rock Ford.
The image of President George Washington is shown on this brass handle of a chest of drawers. The chest is part of the collection on display at the John J. Snyder Jr. Gallery at Historic Rock Ford in Lancaster.
This tall chest of drawers, made of walnut, mahogany, tulip poplar and white pine, dates to around 1810 from the Manheim area. The brass handles bear the likeness of President George Washington. The piece is part of a collection at the John J. Snyder Jr. Gallery at Historic Rock Ford in Lancaster.
The pediment of this clock has the name of Christian Schwar and the abbreviated date of January 18, 1766, inlaid in sulfur. It is on display at the John J. Snyder Jr. Gallery at Historic Rock Ford in Lancaster.
This detail of an eagle inlay on a tall clock case is attributed to the workshop of Emanuel Deyer. The mahogany case is one of the most elaborate cases produced by the Deyer shop. It dates to 1810 in Manheim and is on display at the John J. Snyder Jr. Gallery at Historic Rock Ford in Lancaster.
This is an interior view of the John J. Snyder Jr. Gallery at Rock Ford.
Historic Rock Ford, the preserved circa-1794 homestead of American Revolutionary War General Edward Hand, is opening a new art gallery in what is being heralded as “a new chapter” for the property, one that broadens the narrative away from the Hand family to “the stories of many Lancaster Counties and their diverse influences on the culture, daily life and progress in the formation of both their community and our nation,” according to a news release.
For the past 60 years, programs at Rock Ford have focused on tours of Hand’s mansion and life during the early American republic. Hand lived at the 33-acre Rock Ford with his family until his death in 1802, and the property was worked by both free servants and slave laborers.
The John J. Snyder Jr. Gallery of Early Lancaster County Decorative Arts will include more than 230 pieces in a collection of Lancaster County-made furniture and decorative arts between 1760 and 1820, many of which Snyder collected and left to Rock Ford.
Snyder was a historian, author and expert on early American architecture, furniture and clocks, who was called upon by American auction houses to research and authenticate provenance for their pieces, including a Cadwalader Easy Chair that sold for a record-breaking price in 1987 and now is on display at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Snyder, who died in 2013, served multiple terms as a trustee and board president of the Rock Ford Foundation and had left them his collection.
The Snyder Gallery, housed in a renovated upper level of an 18th century bank barn on the property just a few miles south of downtown Lancaster,includes examples of German, Swiss, English and Scots-Irish decorative styles, with tall-case clocks, firearms,silver and portraiture on display, including portraits by Jacob Eichholtz and Thomas Sully and nearly two dozen Lancaster County Pennsylvania Long Rifles of Henry J. Kauffman. The gallery will offer rotating exhibits and programming on life in early Lancaster County.
"The gift of John Snyder’s cherished collection and the generous donations which have made possible the transformation of Rock Ford’s 18th Century Barn into an exquisite Gallery embolden us to become a more comprehensive community resource – for educational groups, historians, residents, and outside visitors interested in a multi-faceted view of life and meaning in early Lancaster,” Samuel C. Slaymaker, executive director of Historic Rock Ford, said in a news release.