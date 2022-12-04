Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

Never mind a sleigh and eight tiny reindeer; in 1997, Santa Claus arrived in downtown Lancaster via helicopter.

Serving as Santa's high-tech transportation would be WGAL's News 8 Airborne chopper, with pilot Charles Hollinger at the controls.

After his arrival at the top of the Prince Street Parking Garage on Saturday, Dec. 6, Santa - portrayed by city firefighter Joe Krawizcki - was planning to descend to street level via the 95-foot extension ladder of the department's Ladder Truck No. 2.

Krawizcki had played Santa for the annual downtown event since 1987, and was planning to retire and turn the red suit over to a successor for the 1998 season.

Before his term as the Jolly Old Elf ended, Krawizcki would be listening to the Christmas wishes of countless local children at the Holiday House on North Queen Street, where he would share Santa duties with a first-time Saint Nick: Lancaster city mayor Charlie Smithgall.

In the headlines:

Clinton leads discussion on race relations

Veteran explorer caps career with round-the-world voyage

Hollywood's habit has Al Gore smoking mad

Check out the Dec. 4, 1997, Intelligencer Journal here.

50 years ago

When the pilot of a small airplane suffered a complete engine failure while flying over Lancaster County in December 1972, he was relieved to see he was approaching Lancaster Airport.

But he didn't quite make it, crashing his Piper Apache Geronimo in a field about a quarter mile from the airport's runway.

Richard Gregg was flying home to Philadelphia from Kansas City, Missouri, when he lost power to both of the plane's engines simultaneously. He saw the lights of the Lancaster Airport runway, but was unable to glide that far. He narrowly missed two clumps of trees, a farmhouse and a barn before crashing in a field, striking a piece of farm equipment and spinning the plane around in the process.

Gregg was uninjured, but the $35,000 plane was badly damaged.

In the headlines:

Kissinger, Red envoys meet twice in Paris

Coup reported in Honduras

Longwood Gardens to charge admission

Check out the Dec. 4, 1972, Lancaster New Era here.

75 years ago

Two years after the end of World War II, several hundred soldiers and sailors from Lancaster County who had been killed in the war would be coming home to be buried with their loved ones.

Of the 518 Lancaster County residents who were buried in military cemeteries overseas, 389 would be repatriated by next-of-kin, the state Military Affairs Office announced on Dec. 3, 1947.

The process of returning the bodies would be gradual, however. At the time of the announcement in the Intelligencer Journal, 10 bodies had already returned for local funerals. Another 10 were en route to the county and expected to arrive within the next few days.

In total, about 75 percent of the overseas war dead were expected to be returned.

In the headlines:

Report 'panic buying' in Russia

Jews, Arabs lock in deadly combat across Holy Land

Magic radioactive drink cures hyperthyroid cases

Check out the Dec. 4, 1947, Intelligencer Journal here.

100 years ago

In December 1922, two inmates escaped form the "local asylum" - also known as the Lancaster County Almshouse and Hospital.

One of the men - described by authorities as "very violent" - led the effort, picking several locks to free himself and his compatriot.

This wasn't his first escape, either - over the course of the previous eight years, he had escaped no less than 18 times.

At press time, the frequent escapee was still at large, but his companion had been apprehended at the Salvation Army headquarters on Queen Street.

In the headlines:

Harding places 1924 government expenses at $3 billion

Prince Andrew, exiled, sails for Brindisi, Italy

Check out the Dec. 4, 1922, Lancaster Intelligencer here.