Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

Despite the bone-chilling temperature of just 21 degrees at midnight, thousands of revelers packed downtown Lancaster to ring in the new year at the Countdown Lancaster '98 event.

New Year's Eve saw 39 downtown venues offering entertainment of one sort or another, from pianists Francis Veri and Michael Jamanis performing the works of George Gershwin at the Fulton Opera House to alternative rock band Negative Space rattling the windows of the CoreStates Bank lobby.

As midnight drew near, the throngs of people crowded into Lancaster Square for the ceremonial raising of the Red Rose and a display of brilliant fireworks to kick off the new year.

Meanwhile, around the county, other smaller celebrations were no less festive. For example, in Falmouth, folks gathered for the lowering of a stuffed goat, and Elizabethtown residents cheered for the dropping of a giant M&M candy package.

In the headlines:

Medicare '98: Big changes, more benefits

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett wed

Psychics strike out on 1997 predictions

Check out the Jan. 1, 1998, Lancaster New Era here.

50 years ago

Local law enforcement officials celebrated the dawn of 1973 by announcing that a collaborative effort between Lancaster city police and West Lampeter Township police resulted in the breaking up of a burglary ring that had been ransacking area homes.

Six men were arrested - five from Lancaster city and one from New Providence - and charged with crimes related to the theft and subsequent sale of televisions, radios, firearms, jewelry and cash from at least 17 homes in the city and surrounding municipalities.

Police said the stolen goods - valued at more than $12,000, or about $85,000 in 2022 dollars - had been sold to more than 100 people throughout the city. Officers were in the process of attempting to track down and return all of the stolen items.

In the headlines:

Redskins and Miami going to Super Bowl

Pandas are new craze in Japan

Air war continues in Vietnam

Check out the Jan. 1, 1973, Intelligencer Journal here.

75 years ago

New Year's Day 1948 marked the beginning of a leap year, and the return of a tradition involving marriage proposals.

Leap year, according to conventional wisdom circa the 1940s, was a time when the traditional gender roles of marriage proposals could be reversed. And with women potentially popping the question to men, the New Era decided to interview several local bachelors about whether they expected to "leap" into matrimony in the new year.

The answer? Except for one man, it was a resounding "no."

That one exception was Thomas Houser, a restaurant manager who said that, while he hadn't yet made or received a proposal, he fully intended to be married in the new year.

The rest of the bachelors scoffed at the old tradition - and some scoffed at the very notion of marriage.

"I hope to maintain the same mental stability in 1948 that has kept me single all these years," said J. Richard Seitz, secretary to Lancaster Mayor Dale Cary.

And attorney Adolph Koehler offered these words of wisdom:

"I have seen so many forecasts as to what would happen in each coming year, which proved to be so inaccurate, that I would hesitate to make any prediction about my marital status, the name of the man who will be elected President, or the state of the weather on Groundhog Day."

In the headlines:

Justice Dept. hunts leak of rocket plane secrets

Tornados kill 14 in two states

5,000 Mummers cavort in Philadelphia

Check out the Jan. 1, 1948, Lancaster New Era here.

100 years ago

A new type of communications technology made its debut at the Holtwood hydroelectric plant as 1923 began.

The Pennsylvania Water and Power Co.'s Holtwood plant was able to communicate with the company offices in Baltimore by using the power lines to transmit voice messages.

The new technology - the first system of its kind in the world - was superior to the previous method of "wireless" (ie, radio) communication, as radio waves could be intercepted and thus did not provide privacy.

It was also better than the ordinary telephone, because the massive high-tension power lines, which transmitted up to 70,000 volts, were much less likely to be brought down by stormy weather than lighter, flimsier telephone lines.

In the headlines:

Hundreds are arrested in New Year dry raids in big cities

War debt parley opens tomorrow

Check out the Jan. 1, 1923, Lancaster Intelligencer here.