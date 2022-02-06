Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

In February 1997, a long-lost highway project suddenly was back in the public eye.

The so-called "goat path" - a project to build a highway bypassing Route 23 that was begun in the 1970s by then-Gov. Milton Shapp and abandoned when the money ran out - was back on the front page of the New Era.

The county commissioners and the state Department of Transportation had laid the groundwork for a $1.5 million study of the Route 23 corridor to be undertaken in the summer of 1997.

Traffic along Route 23, which connects Lancaster to New Holland and other points east, had been worsening for decades thanks to increasing suburban growth and industrial traffic in the New Holland area. As of 1997, the road's traffic load was estimated to be as much as 40 percent above capacity.

Though details about the new study hadn't yet been finalized, the New Era reported that it would likely include various options, including finishing the "goat path" project, enhancing existing roadways or undertaking new highway construction.

In the mid-1980s, Gov. Bob Casey undertook his own attempt to revitalize the "goat path" project, but stopped after farm preservation supporters protested.

In the headlines:

Clinton budget includes tax cuts

Congress coming to Hershey to learn to be nice

O.J. jury considers punitive damages

50 years ago

One question that has nagged interior designers since the dawn of time has been how to make tiny rooms seem larger.

The answer posed in the Feb. 6, 1972, Sunday News, which may seem odd by today's design standards, was simple: Big, bold patterns and plenty of them.

Bright colors and larger-than-life prints were the keys to this strategy, which centered on the idea that such "grand gestures ... can make a small room seem far more important and interesting than it really is."

Examples included a small bedroom with large-scale plaid on both the wall and bed linens, a small sitting room with bright yellow walls, floor and upholstery, or a small attic room with a bold paisley pattern on walls, ceiling and lampshades.

In the headlines:

U.S. OKs warplanes for Israel

Irish battle troops on march eve

Martian volcano revealed

75 years ago

After a late-season blight decimated tomato crops in Lancaster County in 1946, farmers gathered at a pre-season dinner and conference in February 1947 to discuss new techniques that could be employed in the upcoming season.

The most noteworthy change was a plan to use helicopters to dust tomato fields with pesticides from above. This was thought to be an improvement over the airplane crop-dusting that had been in use previously, as helicopters could fly lower and could more easily maneuver around telephone or electric wires.

Also recommended was leaving more space between plants in the fields and not planting tomatoes near potatoes, as blight could spread from crop to crop.

In the headlines:

10 lbs. sugar ration to be given April 1

Question Ft. Dix soldier in death of 'Black Dahlia'

President sees danger in hasty U.S. disarmament

100 years ago

A lawsuit filed by a jilted bride against her would-be husband made the front page of the Lancaster Intelligencer on Feb. 6, 1922.

Marian Bidden of Honey Brook sued Charles Cahn of Lancaster for "breach of promise," alleging that they had agreed to be married, but he backed out after she made all the necessary preparations for the wedding.

Bidden sought the sum of $5,000 for the "trousseau," or materials she had bought for the wedding and for her new home, as well as "loss of affection and personal suffering."

In the headlines:

Sacred College elects Ratti as Pope

Harding sees new epoch for mankind

