In June 1972, I served as city clerk for the City of Lancaster. The Honorable Thomas J. Monaghan was the mayor of the city. City clerk was one of the officials who could serve as acting mayor. When Mayor Monaghan left the city to attend an out-of-state conference of mayors, he appointed me as acting mayor. Usually it was the director of public safety who filled this position, but he, too, was out of the area.

Just as the conference was ending, Hurricane Agnes hit the East Coast, stranding the mayor and many others. He contacted me by phone and instructed me to activate Rumor Control. This was a call-in service, manned by city employees, to answer questions during a disturbance or emergency. It had originally been established to respond to citizens’ concerns during earlier rioting over racial injustice. It was situated in a conference room in the public safety building, which housed both the bureaus of police and fire.

My husband, Bob, was stranded miles from home. Son, Rob, was in Georgia, visiting his cousin. Daughter, Anne, had just returned home after her freshman college year. She and I went to do as the mayor instructed.

The torrential rain continued as we parked in the police lot and went to the basement door. A young officer came to the door, but would not permit us to enter. I explained who I was, but to no avail. I must admit that, wearing shorts and dripping rain, I did not look very official. Exasperated and getting wetter by the minute, I tactfully said, “Please call a senior officer.“ He did, and we gained entrance.

Until additional Rumor Control responders were able to come in, Anne and I took the calls. It quickly became clear to me that traffic in and out of the city was a nightmare because east, west and south routes were blocked by rivers and streams overflowing their banks and covering bridges. Our most difficult task was to suggest alternates.

At age 18, and with only a few years of driving experience, Anne did not have sufficient knowledge to give this kind of assistance. I made several announcements on the radio regarding Agnes, and gave a call-in number. Soon we were joined by additional staff, and I could share this task. A little humor was injected into this damp scenario when, following a radio announcement, a phone call came in from one of my sixth grade church school students who said, “You did a good job, Mrs. Broucht.”

Another bit of humor came when the director of public safety returned to the city and came immediately to his office, attired head to toe in yellow rain gear and expecting to assume control of the situation, and was dismayed to learn that I continued to be acting mayor until the mayor returned. At the next call from the mayor asking for an update, I lightened the atmosphere and entertained those in the room by saying, “Big Bird just flew in!”

Fifty years! Anne is retired, and Rob recently closed his Lancaster Marionette Theatre and is taking it virtual. Bob died in 2004, and many of the people mentioned in this remembrance are no longer with us, including the sixth grader, Louise Pollock, at whose funeral I preached a few years ago, relating her Hurricane Agnes phone call.

The author lives in Lancaster. Hurricane Agnes did extensive damage and took lives when it came through Lancaster County as a tropical storm in June 1972.