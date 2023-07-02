When thinking about summer vacations, a lot has changed over the years. In our family, we found an area we loved and went there frequently. Growing up, the popular place to go was the shore in New Jersey.

When my wife and I were married, we tried different places during the first years, some of which included the New Jersey seashore.

One day my wife was reading a local paper and saw an ad for a rental property at the Outer Banks in North Carolina. It was a private rental — no Realtors involved. We offered to come to their house to look at pictures, but they wanted to come to ours — obviously to see how we lived. We rented the place for a week for $250. It was on the Albemarle Sound side, not the ocean side. This was good for the kids, as the water was not deep.

We fell in love with the location and went back almost every year, but staying on the ocean side. Prices have gone up dramatically. Currently they are in the thousands just for a week. When we first went there, there was only one grocery store, Winks, and a convenience store in Duck called Wee Winks. Now, there are at least three, maybe four, Food Lions.

There are many things to do there besides go in the ocean. “The Lost Colony” outdoor drama in Manteo tells the story of early settlers who disappeared. No one knows what happened to them.

Jockey Ridge was an interesting place to visit. You were able to slide down the dune on a piece of cardboard, like sledding. Now it’s a state park, I’m told you can still do this. The Wright Brothers memorial in Kitty Hawk is a place where you learn about their first flight.

There are also several lighthouses you can visit and go into. They had to move the one in Cape Hatteras, since the land was eroding, and the ocean was getting too close. You can also rent a sailboat, go parasailing being pulled behind a motorboat, go hang gliding and go fishing, either in the Sound, or out in the ocean.

Looking back, I remember when our oldest son invited his girlfriend to join us. My three boys, my girls, my son’s girlfriend, Debbie, and I took a fishing trip on a “head boat” out of Oregon Inlet. It cost $18 apiece and, of course, I paid. We spent a pleasant afternoon fishing on the Albermarle Sound. Debbie caught one croaker, and that was it. It was the most expensive fish I ever saw: $75.

Not all things are positive. There are hurricanes! When we encountered one named Dennis, I told them not to worry. It would only be here for one day. It came on Monday, left, and came back on Tuesday, went south, and came back on Wednesday. It finally left on Friday for good, and we followed it home. Our 2-year-old granddaughter was with us that year.

One year, we beat the system. We had not made a reservation and it was late in the summer. I checked the internet and found an ocean-front rental with an open week. My wife called Southern Shores and asked if the owners would consider renting it for $1,000. They called us back; the owner said yes. A six-bedroom ocean-front, usually renting for several thousand, was ours for a week. We invited some friends to join us, and we all had a great time.

All in all, we are glad we discovered the Outer Banks. We don’t go there anymore — it’s too far for us to drive at our age. Our children still go, and the grandchildren love it as we did.

The author lives in Manheim Township.

If you know an interesting story, please write it in 600 words or less and send it to Mary Ellen Wright, LNP editorial department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328, or email it to features@lnpnews.com. Please include your phone number and the name of the town you live in.