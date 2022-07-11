Four vintage firearms that were stolen more than 50 years ago from the Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum are now on display in the museum’s visitor center.

The firearms were returned to the museum, a pair at a time, in December and April, following an investigation by the FBI’s art crimes unit and detectives from Upper Merion Township that led to their recovery from a barn in Pottstown.

The firearms were part of a collection of antiques and historic weapons stolen from six regional museums decades ago.

Thomas Gavin of Pottstown admitted to authorities that he committed the thefts during the 1960s and ’70s, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported last year.

Now on display in the Landis Valley visitor center, says museum curator Jennifer Royer in an email, are a six-shot, 35-caliber, percussion cap 1851 Colt Navy revolver; an 1860 six-shot, 44-caliber, percussion-cap Army model revolver; and two single-shot, 41-caliber cartridge Colt model Derringer pistols.

The 1860 Colt revolver, Royer writes, “originally came to Landis Valley in 1914. Henry Landis purchased it in New York City for $1.50. He purchased one of the Derringers in 1915 in New York City for $2.”

The collection of vintage farm implements and other antiques, amassed by Henry and George Landis, served as the foundation of the Landis Valley museum.

In December, Royer and Landis Valley site administrator David Blackburn traveled to the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia to receive two of the firearms.

They were among representatives of several regional museums who were receiving stolen firearms to put back into their collections.

Royer writes that two more firearms were subsequently found and returned to Landis Valley personnel in April.

Royer says that there are still artifacts missing from the museum, and that she hopes the FBI investigation will yet result in their recovery and return.

The artifacts were found in the cluttered barn owned by Gavin, who, The New York Times reported last year, “pleaded guilty to one count of disposing of an object of cultural heritage stolen from a museum.”

Gavin spent a day in prison after pleading guilty to stealing a 1775 rifle from the Valley Forge State Park Museum in 1971.

Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum is at 2541 Kissel Hill Road in Manheim Township. It’s open Wednesday through Sunday.

Admission to the museum, which ranges from free for children 2 and under to $12 for adults, is required to view the firearms in the visitor center. For hours and information, visit landisvalleymuseum.org or call 717-569-0401.

To learn more about the firearms and a Native American belt recovered and returned to regional museums, including The Hershey Story, read the LancasterOnline article at lanc.news/RecoveredFirearms.