25 years ago

Wild animals were up for sale in Adamstown in June 1997 - at least, the carousel versions of them were.

"Auction Under the Big Top" was held at Stoudt's Antique Mall, and the sale was to feature an array of nearly 100 carousel animals, including rare and unusual creatures that ranged beyond the more mundane horses. The list included a lion figure flanked by Egyptian pharaoh heads, a fairy-tale stork carrying a newborn baby, Mr. Toad of Disney fame, a giraffe, two camels and an especially rare stalking tiger.

The third annual auction was expected to draw hundreds of bidders from all over the country.

50 years ago

In June 1972, police arrested four men for hunting rabbits and pheasants - in Lancaster city.

The quartet was spotted shooting a rabbit from a car in the city, and once police tracked the car down, they found a hunting rifle as well as a rabbit and a pheasant, both of which had been shot to death.

The four men, all residents of the city, faced a variety of charges from local police as well as state wildlife officials.

75 years ago

Lightning from a strong summer thunderstorm led to a costly fire at a tobacco warehouse in Lancaster city on June 11, 1947.

Described as "Lancaster's first major fire disaster of 1947," the blaze was estimated to have caused more than $300,000 worth of damage to a warehouse at the corner of Mulberry Street and Harrisburg Pike.

The building was one of many struck by lightning across the county in the storm - two barns, eight houses and a church steeple were also damaged.

Most of the financial loss from the warehouse fire was in the form of cases of tobacco. Initial estimates suggested that Consolidated Cigar Company lost about 1,000 cases of tobacco to the fire.

The warehouse was part of an eight-building complex that was shared by many local tobacco companies. In later years, the buildings served other purposes, including storage of paper goods and electronics.

In 2006, the remaining structures took on a new life as the Lancaster Arts Hotel.

100 years ago

A former Franklin & Marshall College athlete drowned in the Susquehanna River while canoeing in June 1922.

Lancaster resident Dalbey Heller, 23, was attempting to canoe from Lancaster County to Havre de Grace, Maryland, with his friend John Geesey of York. The pair were caught up in rapids and the canoe capsized.

Both men tried to swim to shore, but Heller was pulled underwater, despite Geesey's efforts to save him.

A two-day search for Heller's body was fruitless, but after more than 60 hours underwater, the body surfaced about 200 years from the point where the canoe capsized.

Franklin & Marshall professor Edwin Harnish was leading efforts to force the body to the surface by dropping dynamite into the river; it was unknown whether those efforts actually led to the body surfacing .

Heller, who had been a football player in his time at F&M, was a teacher at Franklin & Marshall Academy, a private prep school owned and operated by the college.

