25 years ago

The 1997 Lancaster County fall fair season would be missing its feathered participants, the state Secretary of Agriculture announced in July.

Thanks to the outbreak of avian influenza, birds would be absent from all fairs - from poultry competitions to exhibits of exotic birds such as peacocks and ostriches to the chicks and ducks in children's petting zoos.

Nine counties, including Lancaster, were forbidden from showing poultry at fairs, but the state recommended that all other Pennsylvania counties voluntarily follow suit.

As of July 24, more than 1 million birds had been destroyed in Lancaster County as part of the ongoing effort to curb the outbreak before it grew to the size of the infamous 1983 outbreak, which killed more than 17 million chickens across Pennsylvania.

50 years ago

July 1972 marked the end of an era, as the Western Union Telegraph Co. announced plans to close its Lancaster office, located in the ground floor of the Stevens House apartment building at Prince and King streets.

Pending FCC approval, the office would transfer the task of sending and receiving telegrams to either a local phone-answering service or to a centralized Western Union location in New Jersey, available by phone 24 hours a day.

Western Union had operated an office in downtown Lancaster since sometime in the late 19th century - for decades, the office was located on Penn Square.

Prior to Western Union's arrival, Lancaster was home to the first commercial telegraph office in the country. The first message on the line - "Why don't you write, you rascals" - was received on Jan. 8, 1946.

75 years ago

Twenty-five purebred pigs were getting ready for a trip from Lancaster County to Brazil in July 1947.

The Poland China swine had been purchased as breeding stock by Joao Leopoldo Moreira da Rocha, of the Brazilian embassy in Washington, on behalf of the Brazilian government. Brazil was attempting to improve the quality of its swine farming by introducing high-quality new stock from elsewhere.

Bought for a total of $4,200 from the farm of Elmer Musser, the pigs were loaded onto a truck and driven to the 30th Street pier in Brooklyn, where they would be loaded onto the SS Lloyd America and shipped to Brazil.

100 years ago

Perhaps showing a bit of wisdom into human nature during Prohibition, the Lancaster Intelligencer ran a front-page story on July 24, 1922, about the dangers of home-brewed alcohol - and how to make it more safely.

Citing J.M. Doran of the U.S. Industrial Alcohol and Chemical Division, the Intelligencer listed a variety of unsanitary practices involved in home brewing and said, "If you must make home brew, make it fit for consumption."

Use of partially decayed fruit and dirty utensils, unsanitary and damp brewing locations and contamination by wild bacteria were among the problems Doran pointed out.

Quality ingredients, clean tools and a dry, well-ventilated brewing area were all ingredients in the recipe to quality home brewing - that is, if one insisted on engaging in such illegal activities.

