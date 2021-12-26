Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

The infamous Christmas of Elmo occurred in 1996, and the aftermath was still front-page news on Dec. 26.

Tickle Me Elmo was the must-have toy of the year, and shortages of the giggly red doll led to varying levels of frustration, resignation and rage among shoppers.

The $30 toy was an unexpected hit, meaning the manufacturer was scrambling to meet a demand that far outstripped supply. In the lead-up to Christmas, the local newspapers covered the Elmo madness, interviewing shoppers and retailers alike. People had been taking out classified ads in the newspaper, offering to sell their Elmo dolls for truly exorbitant rates of up to $1,000.

And on Dec. 26, the New Era ran a story in which they followed up on some of those ads, checking with the Elmo owners to see if their toys had sold.

For the most part, they had not.

The woman who had posted her ad asking $1,000 (or best offer) still had her Elmo. So did another woman asking $150 for a used Elmo. Of the various people interviewed, only one had sold their dolls - that person had two for sale, and sold them for $125 and $85.

Another - in what could perhaps be labeled a minor Christmas miracle - decided she would rather not cash in on the holiday, and gave her two Elmos to parents whose children had asked for the doll - free of charge.

In the headlines:

Israel, PLO near agreement on Hebron

Clothes care symbols will replace words on labels

Marla Trump will host beauty pageant

Check out the Dec. 26, 1996, Lancaster New Era here.

50 years ago

A new road sign made its debut in Lancaster County in 1971, depicting an Amish horse and buggy.

Approved late in the year by the state Department of Transportation, the sign was one of the first made available to municipalities as part of the new "symbolic sign system," part of new federal regulations establishing uniform traffic signage nationwide.

The new signs, with clear and simple symbols displayed in black on a reflective yellow background, are still standard today.

PennDOT officials said the buggy sign was not to be used indiscriminately, but would be put in place only in locations where heavy buggy traffic and poor visibility combined to create hazardous situations.

Municipalities interested in installing the new signs were advised to contact PennDOT so traffic studies could be conducted to determine whether the signs were appropriate.

In the headlines:

12-hour fire ravages tourist hotel in Seoul

Soviet spaceship to Mars checked planet for life

Christmas in Belfast; all is calm

Check out the Dec. 26, 1971, Sunday News here.

75 years ago

Firefighters responded to four Christmas Day fires in Lancaster County in 1946, but none of them were deemed severe blazes, though two resulted in injury.

Janet Kautz of Lampeter went to light her gas stove to prepare Christmas dinner and was badly burned on her face and hands, requiring hospitalization. The stove had been a Christmas present.

A indoor Christmas display caught fire at the John Froelich home in Mountville, and Froelich's son-in-law, Lloyd Drybread, suffered burns on his hands. The room in which the display stood sustained minor fire damage.

And two non-Christmas-related fires also occurred on the holiday: A Franklin & Marshall College student's car caught fire due to a short circuit in the electrical system, and a garage in Columbia suffered minor fire damage when hot ashes were dumped too close to the structure.

In the headlines:

Congressman attacks U.S. sugar policy

President Truman spends Christmas in home state

W.C. Fields, famed comedian, dies in sanitarium at age 66

Check out the Dec. 26, 1946, Intelligencer Journal here.

100 years ago

No Lancaster newspapers were published on Dec. 26, 1921, because of the Christmas holiday.