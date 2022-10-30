Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

In the fall of 1997, a brand-new Lancaster County tourist attraction had a difficult first year - in part because a long-standing tourist attraction had closed.

American Music Theater, now a successful staple of the local entertainment and tourism scene, had opened in the spring of that year, with high hopes. The $10 million venue was projected to bring in more than $22 million annually, with expectations of selling 600,000 tickets by the end of 1997.

However, by the end of October, ticket sales were lagging well behind projections.

Sight & Sound - an unrelated theater that was a keystone of Lancaster County tourism - was destroyed by fire in January 1997. Many business owners in the tourism sector feared the possibility that the loss of Sight & Sound might damage the industry as a whole, but the reality was worse than the expectations.

Tourists and tour organizers were simply waiting for Sight & Sound to be rebuilt, a fact which AMT owners said contributed to the difficult start for the new venue.

In the headlines:

Chinese leader draws big names to state dinner

Iraq bars two American inspectors from country

Barkley considering retirement from NBA

50 years ago

A sea of masked faces - witches, ghouls, clowns, fairy princesses - appeared in a New Era photo on Oct. 30, 1972, as the county geared up for trick-or-treat night.

The little goblins in question were getting an early start on Halloween festivities at the Hempfield United Methodist Church Nursery School. About 30 children attended the Halloween party, many of whom planned to participate in the evening's trick-or-treating.

Oct. 30 had been set as the official trick-or-treat night for the city and the county, and most municipalities were honoring that date.

County officials advised trick-or-treaters to wear light colored costumes to aid in visibility, and noted that pre-school or kindergarten-age children should be accompanied by a parent.

First grade and up? Good to go on their own, presumably.

In the headlines:

34 die in crash of two Chicago commuter trains

Airline worker slain in Texas hijacking

Nixon to sign $6 billion hike in Social Security

75 years ago

In Oct. 1947, Governor James Duff appointed the first Black judge in Pennsylvania history - and he was a Lancaster County native.

Herbert Millen, 55, was born in Strasburg and was fluent in Pennsylvania Dutch. He was appointed to the Philadelphia Municipal Court, having begun public service in 1932 as a deputy attorney general under Governor Gifford Pinchot.

He then went on to continue his career in Philadelphia, working as an attorney and holding various posts in city government.

Millen was the first Black student to attend Strasburg High School, from which he graduated in 1906. He then went on to attend Lincoln University and the University of Pennsylvania.

As of 1947, Millen still owned a home in Strasburg, where he often spent summers with his family.

In the headlines:

Six payroll bandits flee with $110,000

Widow, 80, adopts retired general, 57; he'll inherit estate

Oregon governor died in plane crash

100 years ago

During the fall semester, 1922, students of the former Millersville Normal School had a new classmate who didn't speak a word of English, but had a reputation for wisdom.

A baby owl, apparently abandoned, was found by a student and brought to professor and naturalist H. Justin Roddy, who gave the bird food and shelter as it grew.

"Mr. Owl" attended all of Roddy's lectures, perching in the classroom and appearing to listen to professor and students, though saying very little himself.

Roddy planned to keep the bird until it reached full maturity, at which point he would release it into the wild - and at which point his students would hope for a new "Mr. Owl" to join their class.

In the headlines:

Rioting starts as Fascisti head picks cabinet

Earth older than Sun, is theory of London scientist

