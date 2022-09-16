As 12-year-old twin sisters then, we now vividly remember June 2, 1953, the day of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth. We were living in Essington, Delaware County, Pennsylvania, and were in our bedroom with the radio on listening to that occasion. We did not have a television set in our home at that time.

It was more meaningful to us as, before that time, we had become pen pals with twin girls in England. Our brother-in-law had given us their names, and for the next 10 years we wrote back and forth and exchanged gifts with Chris and Josie Gittins. We were all the same age.

My sister and I had a fascination with the stories of the lives of Elizabeth and her sister Margaret, and we had read several books about their lives. Naturally this deepened our interest in the memorable event, and we were corresponding at the time.

Following the coronation, weeks later, we each received in the mail a large gift from Chris and Josie with the souvenir and the actual newspapers covering all the events leading up to Elizabeth’s coronation. We treasured these valuable gifts.

Sadly in the years after my twin and I left home, our mother got rid of those souvenir gifts.

A number of years ago, when my sister and I were together, we began to reminisce about Chris and Josie and even recalled their address on Heath Road in Sholing, Southampton, England.

“Let’s just write a letter and send it to that address to see if any of the family is there.”

So we did.

To our delight, several weeks later we received a letter back from their mother, who was still there! She remembered us. She had forwarded our letter to twin Josie, who lived in Germany. Later a letter came from Josie, who was now married. She shared that her sister, Chris, had passed away and had “an untimely death,” but gave no explanation. We were in our mid-50s by now.

Now we are sorry that we did not continue the correspondence with Josie.

Nevertheless the news that came last Thursday, of the death of Queen Elizabeth, brought back remembrances of that night in 1953 when we heard the ceremony when she was crowned the queen.

Now we will share with our children and grandchildren, and encourage them to watch the unique event that will happen with the coronation of King Charles III.

Maybe we feel a natural attachment, since our DNA testing reveals that 47% of our ancestry goes back to England and northwestern Europe.

What a remarkable achievement for Queen Elizabeth’s reign of 70 years, the longest of any British monarch.

Twin sisters Jean Arnold and Joanne Alban live in Manheim Township, and Arnold runs a Life Story writing group at Calvary Homes.

