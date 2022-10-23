Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

When Motley Crue performed at Hersheypark Arena in October 1997, a rowdy time might have been expected.

But when that rowdiness included pornography played on the big screens for the crowd of 4,500, the police intervened in the show.

Derry Township police had been alerted to the possibility of a 15-minute sexually explicit video being part of the show after the band played the tape two days earlier for the crowd in Pittsburgh. Thus, the projector was shut down and the tape confiscated before any pornographic images were seen by the Hershey crowd.

As nothing problematic actually made it to the screens, officials said there would be no charges related to the event - but the confiscated tape might be used as evidence by Pittsburgh authorities, who were investigating the display of the video at Pittsburgh Civic Arena as a potential obscenity case.

In the headlines:

Students going deeper in debt to finance college

Both sides hit Clinton's global warming plans

Clintons targeting child care 'crisis'

Check out the Oct. 23, 1997, Lancaster New Era here.

50 years ago

In the fall of 1972, construction of the Peach Bottom Nuclear Power Station was nearing completion, but various hurdles still had to be cleared before operation could begin.

Construction of the massive plant - at the time one of the largest nuclear facilities in the world - was already years behind schedule. The budget had ballooned from $250 million to $700 million, which would be nearly $5 billion today.

The first reactor at the site began operation in 1967. Units 2 and 3, built using a different type of reactor technology, had been slated to open in 1970.

As of Oct. 22, Units 2 and 3 were estimated to be about 90 percent and 70 percent complete, respectively. However, even if the rest of the project was completed on time, further delays were possible if the inspection and permitting process resulted in the discovery of problems.

All of that considered, a target date of March 1973 was set to load in the nuclear fuel and begin testing of the new reactors.

In the headlines:

Kissinger flies home as Thieu balks at truce

Pa. doctors to discuss stance on quackery

Cancer expert says 66 percent could be saved

Check out the Oct. 23, 1972, Lancaster New Era here.

75 years ago

Lancaster Municipal Airport was ready for an expansion in 1947, with groundbreaking ceremonies slated for Oct. 23.

Over the course of the next several months, the small airport would undergo a $1 million expansion - about $13 million in 2022 dollars - which would allow it to accommodate airliners.

The airport had acquired about 274 acres of new land from neighboring farmers, and that land would allow for the construction of two 4,200-foot runways.

The work was expected to be complete by mid-summer 1948.

In the headlines:

Chile in new move to thwart Reds

Politburo calls for Red rally against America

Robert Taylor testifies at Red hearing

Check out the Oct. 23, 1947, Intelligencer Journal here.

100 years ago

Lancaster's manufacturers and sellers of candy were predicting a profitable final end to 1922, with Halloween and Christmas expected to produce higher volumes of sales than previous years.

Despite rising costs of labor and raw materials, local firms were able to keep candy prices low, likely contributing to heavy advance orders.

Chocolate-covered nuts were the biggest seller for Halloween. For Christmas, classics like fine chocolates, children's novelty sweets and candied fruits were still popular - but there was significantly less demand for caramels.

The popular new options for early Christmas orders were filled candies, such as "cream-stuffed marshmallow pillows."

In the headlines:

Greek revolution is acclaimed at Athens meeting

N.Y. probes fire which killed 15

Check out the Oct. 23, 1922, Lancaster Intelligencer here.