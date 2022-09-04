Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

The death of Princess Diana on Aug. 31, 1997, seemed to resonate across the world, and Lancaster was no exception.

Hundreds of people gathered at St. James Episcopal Church in Lancaster on Sept. 4 for a special memorial service for the "people's princess." Diana's funeral was scheduled for Sept. 6 in London.

More than 300 people attended the Requiem Eucharist, with some traveling from as far away as Harrisburg for the service.

Diana's humility, beauty and charity work were cited as reasons for the exceptional outpouring of emotion at her loss among people half a world away from her home.

"I loved her strength, her love and her compassion," said Jodi Grimm of Lancaster. "I have a feeling that even though her life was short, she knew how many people loved her."

In the headlines:

Queen to address nation about Diana

National diet chain pulls phen-fen from its centers

Charge! Pizza Hut accepting credit cards nationwide

Check out the Sept. 4, 1997, Lancaster New Era here.

50 years ago

On Sept. 4, 1972, Long's Park hosted a "Day of Music," and massive crowds turned out for a lineup that included everything from Sousa marches to rock 'n' roll.

But the biggest draw was surely Pat Boone, who was thronged by teenage girls and young women at the front of the crowd. At the time, he was 38, but according to the New Era, still possessed all the appeal of his days as a teen heartthrob.

The crowd for the event, which was a Labor Day weekend tradition, was estimated to be between 18,000 and 20,000 strong. People began staking out spots in the park at 4 a.m. for the 1:30 p.m. concert.

Besides Boone, the lineup included the New Holland Band, the U.S. Army Band, Four for Broadway, Custer's Last Band and Bob Lyter's Big Band.

In the headlines:

Nixon, McGovern trade Labor Day blasts

Spitz wins sixth gold medal

$3 million in art stolen in Montreal

Check out the Sept. 4, 1972, Lancaster New Era here.

75 years ago

Women's fashion often made the newspapers in bygone days, but looks for men were a rarer sight in print.

Not so on Sept 4, 1947, when a "debate" about the proper trouser length for men made the front page of the Intelligencer Journal.

The new hotness, so to speak, was for men's pants to be cut about two inches shorter than had been typical, showing a significant slice of sock between pant leg and shoe. (Though the Intell opined that "college boys will no doubt hike them up even more than that.")

Local tailors had mixed opinions on the new style, and the article about the trend concluded that only time would tell whether Lancaster's gentlemen would flock to tailor shops to have their trousers shortened.

In the headlines:

Railroads face $40,000,000 suit

Gandhi existing on water, reported growing weaker

Hungary's cabinet resigns

Check out the Sept. 4, 1947, Lancaster New Era here.

100 years ago

No local newspapers were published on Sept. 4, 1922, because of the Labor Day holiday.