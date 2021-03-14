Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

The annual announcement of the summer concert lineup at Hersheypark Stadium has often included some big names. The 1996 announcement included not only one of the most popular bands of the moment, but also plans for a whole new venue.

The band in question was Hootie and the Blowfish, whose debut album, "Cracked Rear View," had seen staggering popularity the previous year and had recently won the band the Grammy for best new artist.

The new venue was the proposed Star Pavilion, a 7,000-seat open-air venue that was expected to provide a significantly better concert experience than the old stadium. Hersheypark also announced a five-year partnership with Philadelphia's Electric Factory Concerts to handle exclusive promotion of Hersheypark shows.

Other performers revealed for the summer of 1996 included James Taylor, Meat Loaf, Styx, Kansas, the Temptations and the Four Tops.

In the headlines:

Gunman kills 16 children in Scottish school

Forbes to quit race today, support Dole

Settlement is first crack in big tobacco's united front

In 1971, Park City Center was still in the process of gradually opening. Three anchor stores - Watt & Shand, JC Penney and Gimbels - had opened over the course of the previous year and by March it was time for at least part of the mall itself to open.

Three of the four "spoke" malls were set to open on Thursday, March 18, and the opening was previewed in the Sunday News of March 14. The malls that opened connected the three already-open anchor stores to the central courtyard, which was dominated by a waterfall and fountain feature under a darkened ceiling, designed to evoke a nighttime mood.

The spoke malls were themed to the four seasons, with appropriate colors and foliage, both real and artificial. The JC Penney mall further displayed its winter theme with viewing ports set into the floor so shopper could look down into the ice skating rink, located in what is now the food court.

The entire mall was carpeted (more than 20,000 square yards, the Sunday News story points out), a decision that was later regretted, as fountain dampness, spilled sodas and cigarette burns took their toll.

In the headlines:

Heart transplant record holder living full life

Arthur Ashe in Aussie finals

'War crime' blame tied to ambition

In the wake of World War II ending, one question that came up in Lancaster city was what to do with all the victory gardens?

The gardens, an effort to assist the wartime economy by growing as much food as possible locally, occupied a wide variety of spaces, ranging from small plots in private back yards to large communal gardens in public spaces, overseen by the city and tended by neighbors working together.

The Victory Garden Committee led the effort, coordinating crops so that city residents could supply their neighbors with what they needed and overseeing the large public gardens. When the war ended, the committee was disbanded despite the fact that many city dwellers wanted to continue growing their gardens.

The question of whether there should be any continued guidance for growers and their crops arose, but was ultimately dismissed by Mayor Dale Cary. Cary said that while he encouraged Lancastrians to continue growing food in the city, there was no need for the city to be directly involved. The garden plots on public land were turned over to private neighborhood organizations, which were free to handle them however they saw fit.

In the headlines:

Red troops in Iran are swinging near to Turkish border

Extended draft wins support

Expect quick return to GM, GE plants

The Lancaster Intelligencer of March 14, 1921, reported the happy news that the spring flood season was winding down, and communities along the Susquehanna and Conestoga rivers were largely free from danger.

Spring was further emphasized by an unseasonably warm day of 74 degrees on March 13, weather that brought farmers out to begin plowing and golfers out to practice their game at the Long's Park golf course.

In the headlines:

Six Irishmen hanged in Mountjoy Prison

Moscow rising quelled, Soviets claim

