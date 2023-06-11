Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

In June 1998 a Lititz landmark was struck by a tractor-trailer - not just once, but twice in the span of a week.

On June 8, a truck driven by an Indiana man who had been on the road for more than 10 hours straight plowed through the center of Lititz, crashing into the landmark fountain at the intersection of Main and Broad streets, near the entrance to Lititz Springs Park. The truck crushed the surrounding flowerbeds and ripped through the stone wall surrounding the fountain.

The sleep-deprived driver went on to sideswipe a car and flatten a stop sign before being stopped by police.

Then, just two days later - before officials even had time to get estimates to repair the damage - another tractor-trailer, this time with a driver-in-training at the wheel, crashed into the wall.

Repairs to the fountain, which was owned by the Lititz Springs Park Board, likely would cost about $1,000.

In the headlines:

Navy faces 7,000-sailor shortfall

Smoker's family wins suit against cigarette maker

Dragging suspects may face death

Check out the June 11, 1998, Intelligencer Journal here.

50 years ago

Convention organizers should be careful about the prizes they give out during their events.

In June 1973, a convention of the Aluminum Workers of America was held at the former Host Town hotel in Lancaster, and among the awards given to attendees were aluminum baseball bats.

And one of those prize bats was used by its recipient to bludgeon a fellow attendee repeatedly about the head, with the end result being one conventioneer in prison and another in the hospital.

A 24-year-old California man was listed in "fair" condition at Lancaster General Hospital with head injuries suffered in the attack.

His assailant was a 36-year-old man from Alabama, who was being held on $5,000 bail after police charged him with aggravated assault.

In the headlines:

White House linked to Watergate payments

Sinatra ending his two-year retirement

Rocket, craft for Skylab 2 rolled to pad

Check out the June 11, 1973, Lancaster New Era here.

75 years ago

Theatergoers from Lancaster, Lebanon and Dauphin counties converged on Mount Gretna on June 10, 1948, for the opening of Gretna Theatre's 19th season.

The opening show was "You Can't Take it With You," and the producer, Gene Otto, had witnessed every opening night in the theatre's history.

In 1927, Otto had observed the waning popularity of the summer Chautauqua educational programs at Gretna, and suggested summer stock theater as a new alternative. His idea launched with the help of A.E. Scott, a director at the Fulton Theatre in Lancaster, and initial audiences were drawn mostly from Lancaster.

Twenty-one years later, Otto was launching the 19th season - the theater was dark in 1943 and 1944 due to World War II - to stage fans from a much wider area.

In its first year, Otto recalled, stars would perform for room and board plus $10 to $15 a week, and the best seat in the house sold for 50 cents.

"It's different now," Otto said in 1948. "You can't get stage stars to act for room, board and spending money."

In the headlines:

Danish ship strikes mine, 150 are lost

Last-minute clashes mark start of Palestine truce

Swaying strip tease artist not obscene, Ohio judge rules

Check out the June 11, 1948, Lancaster New Era here.

100 years ago

The stagecoach may have been replaced by the automobile but in 1923, highway robbery was still a thing.

Case in point: The evening of June 10, when John McAlley, a shoe salesman for Decane Shoe Store in Mount Joy, was robbed by "masked highwaymen" while driving between Elizabethtown and Mount Joy.

McAlley said a man jumped out from behind some bushes into the path of McAlley's car. We he stopped to avoid hitting the man, another bandit approached his car from the side and robbed him at gunpoint. The robbers took $50 and ran away into a nearby field.

Police were investigating, but had no leads.

In the headlines:

Eastern "Pen" is set on fire as greeting to new warden

Five reported dead in Western floods

Check out the June 11, 1923, Lancaster Intelligencer here.