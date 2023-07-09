Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

A few days after its July 3, 1998, debut, the verdict was in regarding Celebrate Lancaster: It was a rousing success and worth repeating again for 1999.

A front-page story in the Intelligencer Journal gathered reactions from downtown merchants, city and state officials and festival attendees, all of whom agreed the combination street fair, concert and fireworks show should become an annual tradition - assuming funding could be secured for it.

The debut of Celebrate Lancaster, which has indeed become an annual tradition, was made possible by more than $100,000 collected in corporate donations, as well as a state grant.

The headline act for the debut Celebrate Lancaster concert was the Oak Ridge Boys. More than 20,000 people visited the downtown area over the course of the event, Mayor Charlie Smithgall said, and many stayed for the fireworks.

In the headlines:

$3.2 billion deal on silicone breast implant suits

Hungry dingoes stalking people

Specter back on the job five weeks after bypass

Check out the July 9, 1998, Intelligencer Journal here.

50 years ago

An offer to allow senior citizens to ride Lancaster County buses for free resulted in an "unbelievable" turnout, according to Conestoga Transportation Company officials.

The program, which was a statewide initiative financed by Pennsylvania Lottery profits, launched in July 1973. On the first day of free rides for seniors, the "outpouring of oldsters" was much greater than anticipated, raising ridership numbers by 25 to 35 percent over a normal Friday.

More than 2,200 Lancaster seniors rode the buses for free that day, officials said.

In the headlines:

Tricia Nixon Cox pregnant, says 'authoritative source'

Peace Corpsmen freed by Ugandan president

Mitchell girds for Watergate Senate probe

Check out the July 9, 1973, Lancaster New Era here.

75 years ago

In the summer of 1948, Lancaster native and world-class sprinter Barney Ewell was trying out for the Olympics - and Intelligencer Journal sportswriters thought he was a "cinch" to win a place on the team.

Ewell, 30, had missed two potential shots at the Olympics, as the 1940 and 1944 games were cancelled because of World War II.

In 1948, he traveled to Northwestern University in Illinois for the trials, where he was expected to face several strong competitors who were several years younger.

But Ewell made the Olympic team and traveled to London to compete. He won two silver medals - for the 100 and 200 meter sprints - and one gold, as part of the 4 x 100 meter relay team.

In the headlines:

US ready to help UN enforce truce as Jews, Arabs battle

Rail dispute is settled in White House

Brick wall falls through roof of theater; 9 hurt

Check out the July 9, 1948, Intelligencer Journal here.

100 years ago

In July 1923, 7-year-old Clifford Arthur "probably saved his tiny baby sister from being chewed to death by a mad dog," according to the Lancaster Intelligencer.

The two children were playing on the sidewalk in front of their South Prince Street home when a "raving" dog ran across the street and attempted to bite the girl. Her brother jumped in front of the animal and grappled with it, keeping it away from his sister, but sustaining numerous bites about the face, arms and torso.

Employees of the Pennsylvania Soap Company witnessed the ruckus and chased off the dog, then called the police - who eventually tracked down and killed the animal.

Clifford was admitted to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were described as serious but not fatal.

In the headlines:

Turkey wins in Near East peace treaty

Blood-stained love letter is clue to Kauffman murder

Check out the July 9, 1923, Lancaster Intelligencer here.