In the middle of the 20th century, Lancaster‘s southeastern section was a center of the African American community.

It was filled with civic leaders, businesspeople, medical professionals and religious leaders who supported the Black community and its institutions, and strove for civil rights.

The stories of those people and the places where they lived — and the urban renewal attempt that fractured the community — will be illuminated in a new walking tour of the Southeast that starts next weekend.

The Historic Southeast Tour joins the existing African American Heritage walking tours that return for the season this weekend.

Both tours are organized and hosted by the African American Historical Society of South Central Pennsylvania, and run by volunteer guides trained by the organization.

“The Historic Southeast Tours were developed because we want to highlight the contributions of those who were in the Southeast dating back to the 1940s and forward, and in particular between 1940 and the 1960s,” says Nelson Polite Jr., president of the historical society.

“We stand on their shoulders,” Polite says.

“During the 1960s, urban renewal came in and it basically changed the neighborhood,” Polite says. “They tore down a lot of the buildings. And what was meant for good actually kind of divided and separated and scattered the neighborhood, and homes and businesses and people.”

The community “never really recovered from that period of time,” Polite says.

A historical marker — which is part of the new tour — recalls an urban renewal effort, intended to fight blight and poverty, which resulted in the demolition of 14 blocks’ worth of buildings in the city’s southeast, from the late 1950s to the ’70s.

“It happened all over the country in the Black neighborhoods,” Polite says. “Lancaster does not stand alone in that.”

The Southeast tours begin Saturday, May 13, and will be offered the second Saturday of each month through November. Tours are at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and depart the Crispus Attucks Community Center, 407 Howard Ave., Lancaster.

Dates are June 10, July 8, Aug.12, Sept. 9, Oct. 14 and Nov. 11.

“The idea was percolating for at least the last two years,” Polite says, and research was being done throughout that time on the sites included on the tour.

Conductors (those who guide visitors through the route of the tour) and site hosts (those who remain at a tour site and explain the history) are being trained starting this Sunday, Polite says.

The tours are about an hour and a half to an hour and 45 minutes, Polite says. He estimates they’ll require walking about four to five blocks.

Family history

Polite’s own family figures prominently in the tour.

Stops include the home where both his grandfather, Abraham Polite, and his father, Nelson Polite Sr., lived in the 500 block of North Street.

Both men were deeply involved in the social, civic and religious life of the Black community in Lancaster. Polite Sr., who died in 2016, was a civic and civil rights leader and a long-serving city councilman.

Another tour stop, at a home in the 500 block of Howard Avenue, recalls an example of early Black home ownership, in what was formerly known as Mussertown. Charles Moton, Polite Jr.’s great-great grandfather, a Civil War veteran and member of Bethel A.M.E. Church, lived there till his death in 1925.

“The most exciting thing about (this tour) is that we are highlighting these locations and the people, and there are still persons who are living who interacted with them,” Polite says.

“We don’t just have the story in terms of the historical facts. We also have the backstories,” he says.

One of the tour stops, for example, is at a home in the 400 block of South Duke Street, where Dr. Edward Copper served both the medical and spiritual needs of the community from at least the 1940s through the early ’80s.

“He was our family doctor,” Polite says. “I can remember him, coming to the house with his black bag, after working 12 to 14 hours, and still treating whoever (needed help) in the family. I have that story. I’ve experienced that.”

Many in the community remember the inspiration and mentorship they received from Olympic gold medalist Norwood “Barney” Ewell, for whom Ewell Plaza on North Queen Street is now named.

Ewell’s first home, at the corner of North and Christian streets, is part of the tour.

Other tour sites include the former Conestoga Elks building and Bethel A.M.E. church on Strawberry Street.

Local historian and Millersville professor emeritus Leroy Hopkins has been writing the historical descriptions of the tour stops.

Annual tours return

The African American Heritage walking tours, which which cover two centuries worth of Lancaster’s Black history and have been offered for the past few years by the historical society, will return for the season this Saturday.

The tours offer insight into the roots of civil rights and Underground Railroad activities in the area and into the role of churches and of Black-owned businesses in African American life.

The tours last about two hours and are billed as a “safe, easy walk.” They’re offered at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. the first Saturday of each month through November, except for July. The tours for that month will be Sunday, July 2.

Other dates are June 3, Aug. 5, Sept. 2, Oct. 7 and Nov. 4.

Tours depart from the City of Lancaster Visitor Center, 38 Penn Square.

Stops include the home and offices of Thaddeus Stevens and Lydia Hamilton Smith and the site of a former train station of the Philadelphia & Columbia Railroad — through which formerly enslaved freedom-seekers were transported hidden in compartments of train cars.

Polite says both types of tours can always use more volunteers. If you’re interested, contact the society online by visiting aahsscpa.org/contact.

Polite hopes that young people will take the tours along with their families.

“I think young people clearly need to know that there were some people before you who made great contributions, to not only the neighborhood but also the city,” Polite says. “And hopefully it will inspire young people to forge forward in whatever discipline they choose — to be good at it and do their best.”

TOUR INFO • No advance reservations are necessary for either of the historical society’s tours; visitors can show up at the starting location beginning 30 minutes before the start time of the tours. • Prices for either tour are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for students ages 6 to 18. • The historical society also offers a printable list of Black history sites that people can use to take their own self-guided tours. For more information or a list of sites, visit the society’s website at aahsscpa.org/walking-tours

