Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

Thunder and lightning are common in the summer months, but June 1998 was especially electrifying in Lancaster County.

According to the National Lightning Detection Network, the county saw an unprecedented 84,000 lightning strikes that month. That meant that in just one month, the county saw 15,000 more strikes than in the entirety of 1997.

What led to the shocking increase? According to National Weather Service meteorologists, the jet stream was "parked" over the county for the entire month of June, bringing a steady stream of hot-humid air which led to nearly daily thunderstorms.

The NLDN used a network of ground-based antennae to pinpoint and measure lightning strikes across the continental United States.

In the headlines:

Clinton warms China about environment

State removes sales tax from pretzels, chips in vending machines

Governor selects state design for new quarter

Check out the July 2, 1998, Intelligencer Journal here.

50 years ago

In the summer of 1973, librarians were talking about the need to get appropriate books into the hands of local children.

Richard Ezell, children's librarian at the Lancaster County Library, said one issue of prime concern was sexism - girls had far fewer options in finding books with female heroes they could relate to than boys did.

For many years, he said, female characters in children's literature were passive - a princess moping around a tower waiting to be recused by the actions of a prince, for instance. And societal expectations around gender roles came into play as well.

"Girls will read the Hardy Boys, but boys won't read Nancy Drew. That's sexism in operation," he said.

Ezell was making an effort to stock the library with options for girls that not only featured active female heroes, but were also of high quality.

In the headlines:

Median income tops $11,000

Iraqi defense minister slain

A.J. Foyt wins first 500-miler since 1967

Check out the July 2, 1973, Intelligencer Journal here.

75 years ago

In 1944, a group of neighbors decided to clear weeds from a vacant lot on North Broad Street in Lancaster. Four years later, the plot had blossomed into a well-equipped playground.

The project began when a group of five men - all neighbors, and all fathers of small children - worked together to clear weeds and junk from a vacant lot. Once that work was done, they decided to turn the lot into a playground, built cooperatively by the neighbors, with material costs to be divided among the men based on how many children each had.

They planted grass, shrubs and a shade tree. They built a firepit from bricks found on the property. They turned scrap metal and pipes into a swingset. They poured concrete for a sandbox. They bought wood and made picnic tables and see-saws.

Each summer, one or two new items were added. And the project, which the men described as a "neighborhood cooperative," wasn't finished - for the summer of 1949, a sliding board was on the agenda.

In the headlines:

Democrats in Georgia first to draft 'Ike'

Soviets seeking deal in Korea

U.S., Israel swap experts in first diplomatic posts

Check out the July 2, 1948, Lancaster New Era here.

100 years ago

In the summer of 1923, officials of Lancaster and York counties were in the early stages of collaborating on a new project - the construction of a bridge between Columbia and Wrightsville.

Since 1897, automotive traffic had crossed the river using the Pennsylvania Railroad Bridge, which in addition to train tracks had space for cars and pedestrians. However, traffic on the bridge was heavy and it was frequently jammed as drivers had to wait for trains to cross.

Thus, a new bridge was proposed, to be built as a joint project between Lancaster and York counties, with funding divided between the two.

Residents would have to wait some time for that new bridge, however - the Columbia-Wrightsville Bridge would open seven years later, in September 1930. Later renamed the Veterans Memorial Bridge, it still stands today.

In the headlines:

Krupp works occupied by French

$100,000 reward for best plan on world peace

Check out the July 2, 1923, Lancaster New Era here.