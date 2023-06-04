Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

In June 1998, the New Era announced that a mystery involving a smiling dog had been solved.

A few years earlier, Dan Burman of Ephrata recorded a video of the crowd at a performance of the Dutchland Polkateers at New Holland Community Park. In the footage was a Boston terrier that appeared to smile as soon as he made eye contact with the camera.

Burman and his friends were amused, but it wasn't until the end of 1997 that the pooch became the source of a mystery - Burman sent the footage to "The World's Funniest" TV show, and the producers wanted to air the clip. However, they couldn't do so without the permission of the dog's owner.

The hunt for the smiling pup was on - and in the days before social media, it was a real challenge.

Eventually, an article and photo in the New Era was enough to spark a response. The dog, named Webster Bennigan, was owned by James Discavage of Narvon. Unfortunately, Webster had died not long after the video was taken, but Discavage was happy to allow the footage of him to air on national television.

In the headlines:

House to vote on religious freedom measure

Train crash death toll tops 90 in Germany

Most who live 100 years found to have dementia

Check out the June 4, 1998, Lancaster New Era here.

50 years ago

On June 3, 1973, visitors to two local parks might have thought they were seeing double. But it was just the annual picnics of twins clubs - two of them, of course.

The Cloister Twins Association gathered in Lititz Springs Park while the Lancaster County Mothers of Twins Club met in Muddy Run Park.

Each picnic was attended by between 30 and 40 sets of twins, and featured a variety of entertainment options, such as twin talent shows and contests. Live music, games and plenty of food were also featured.

Both organizations were nonprofits aimed at providing information, support and social opportunities for parents of twins.

In the headlines:

Soviet supersonic jet explodes at air show

Memos contend Watergate not a matter of security

Skylab repair job discussed

Check out the June 4, 1973, Intelligencer Journal here.

75 years ago

In June 1948, Philadelphia's "Mr. Baseball," the famed Connie Mack, was honored with a special dinner - and Lancaster's Mayor Dale Cary was in attendance.

Mack, whose name was actually Cornelius McGillicuddy, was being recognized for his 48th consecutive season as manager of the Philadelphia Athletics. More than 200 invited guests attended the event, held at Shibe Park, home of the A's.

Cary, described by the Intelligencer Journal as "Lancaster's No. 1 baseball fan," put aside his allegiance to the Red Roses to don an A's cap for the evening.

Mack would go on to manage the Athletics through the 1950 season, chalking up a full half-century leading the team. In 1953, Shibe Park was renamed Connie Mack Stadium and served as home of both the Athletics (until their move to Kansas City in 1954) and the Phillies (until their move to the new Veterans Stadium in 1971).

In the headlines:

Britain halts Arab arms shipments

Senator proposes American foreign legion

Largest telescope on Earth is dedicated on California mountain

Check out the June 4, 1948, Intelligencer Journal here.

100 years ago

Long before any sort of convention center existed in Lancaster, the city was apparently a destination for conventions.

In June 1923, members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles from all over Pennsylvania would be swooping into Lancaster, and the city was decked out in patriotic finery in anticipation of their arrival.

Delegates began arriving by car and train on the morning of June 4, and hotels were expected to be fully booked throughout the city by the end of the day.

Flags and bunting had been draped across city hall, Penn Square and North Queen Street prior to the convention. The slate of events for the two-day gathering included musical entertainment, business meetings and dances for the lodge members and their wives.

In the headlines:

Three dead, 20 hurt in Bavaria riots

New York may ban eight school history books as anti-American

Check out the June 4, 1923, Lancaster Intelligencer here.