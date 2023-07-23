My dad, Norm Smith, was trained in and flew B-16s, B-17s and B-24s toward the end of World War II. He was never involved in combat and left the service at the end of the war.

Eventually, he went to work for Ohio Box Board (later Tenneco) and was eventually transferred to Lancaster. He later started his own corrugated company, called All-Size Corrugated, with another gentleman. They later sold the company and Dad entered the retirement life.

In 1998, Dad and I went to an air show in Harrisburg because vintage World War II aircraft were advertised as being there. While at the air show we saw that a type of trainer aircraft that Dad had trained in and could be examined close up.

Dad waited in line about 20 minutes — very unusual for him — until he got the chance to climb on the wing and see inside the open cockpit. He stayed about 10 minutes, twice almost going head first into the cockpit.

When he returned to me, he said that plane may have been what he had trained in because he thought he remembered the number on the wing of the plane and there was a carving on the inside of the open cockpit that looked exactly like one he had carved in the cowling while waiting for his teacher.

I said I doubted it, as what were the odds of the same plane that he trained in in Oklahoma in 1945 being at an air show in Harrisburg in 1998? He agreed and, due to a prior commitment, we had to leave. Later that night, he showed me his log book from 1945. It was his trainer that we had seen.

We planned to go back the following year, but a few months later Dad was diagnosed with cancer and died about 18 months later. While at the show, I was able to get a picture of Dad posing with the plane. I had it framed and had a plaque attached to it that says “Bomber Ace.” He was very proud of it and now I have it in a bedroom we have for his great-grandchildren, along with pictures of the bombers he had flown.

Dad was a special man and helped make me who I am today. I miss him very much. I am grateful I was able to have a picture of that special moment.

The author lives in West Lampeter Township.

