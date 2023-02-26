Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

In February 1998, one of Lancaster County's most infamous murder cases was back in the spotlight.

Six years after she was convicted of murdering 16-year-old Laurie Show, Lisa Michelle Lambert's case would be back in Lancaster County Court. Ten months earlier, Lambert had been freed from prison by order of a federal judge who believed she had been framed by county prosecutors.

But her conviction was reinstated by a federal appeals court, which ruled that she had not exhausted her state and local appeal options before coming to federal court. A 120-day deadline was set for a county judge to review her appeal and either uphold her conviction, overturn her conviction or order a new trial.

Thus, her appeal landed back in county court, and her case landed back on the front page of Lancaster's newspapers.

In the headlines:

Warm winter could spell trouble for fruit growers

5-year-old survives tornado after family killed

Dylan and son bring home the gold / Shawn Colvin, R. Kelly also win Grammys

Check out the Feb. 26, 1998, Intelligencer Journal here.

50 years ago

A decade before "Witness" brought Hollywood stars to Lancaster County to film a thriller set in Amish country, acclaimed actress Geraldine Page was filming here, playing the role of a Mennonite woman in "Happy as the Grass was Green."

In an interview with the New Era, Page discussed her experiences with the Mennonite community into which she had been "plunked" for the film, speaking at length of their warmth and good humor. She also talked about her desire to take drastically different roles, rather than being typecast.

She was perhaps best known at the time for the dark "Sweet Bird of Youth," in which she played opposite Paul Newman and was nominated for an Academy Award - a far cry from the quiet grace of Anna Witmer, the Mennonite mother from "Happy."

The actress was expecting to be filming in Lancaster County until sometime in mid-March, she said.

Over the course of a career on stage and screen that stretched from the early 1950s to the late 1980s, Page earned eight Oscar nominations - one of which she won. She also won two Emmys, two Golden Globes and was nominated for four Tony awards.

In the headlines:

Rogers gives Paris parley new Viet plan

Six killed when jet brushes top of apartment

Weekend of talks fails to settle Philadelphia strike

Check out the Feb. 26, 1973, Lancaster New Era here.

75 years ago

Cracks, ruts and potholes in roads are always a problem during the freezing and thawing of the winter months. But in February 1948, the problem was worse than usual in Lancaster city - in addition to larger-than-usual potholes, a sewer line had collapsed, taking about 15 feet of roadway with it.

Even before the cave-in, road crews were frantically trying to keep up with the potholes, making temporary fixes to help motorists get through to spring, when proper repairs could be made.

The sewer collapse, located at Walnut and Charlotte streets, resulted in closing both streets to traffic and reconfiguring bus routes.

Excavation and replacement of the broken pipes was estimated to take a crew of city workers several days - during which time they wouldn't be patching any potholes.

In the headlines:

Demonstrations follow Czech capitulation to communists

Truman back in U.S. after five-day goodwill visit to Caribbean

Weir scoffs at hint of price collusion in steel industry

Check out the Feb. 26, 1948, Intelligencer Journal here.

100 years ago

With a "raucous tooting of horns," the 1923 Lancaster Auto Show came to a close on Feb. 25, as an audience of 1,500 people seemed reluctant to leave the display of 125 mechanical marvels at the Arcade Garage in downtown Lancaster.

The four-day show brought more than 5,000 people into the garage, and more than 50 orders were placed with dealers.

Dealers said the demand was highest for closed cars, as opposed to the roofless or doorless models, and for the more luxurious brands such as Cadillac, Peerless, Lincoln and Franklin.

Given the size of the show and the enthusiastic response from the public, organizers were already considering larger venues for the 1924 show, as the demand for automobiles seemed unlikely to diminish.

In the headlines:

Harding urges U.S. to join World League

Bank president held in $209,000 theft

Check out the Feb. 26, 1923, Lancaster News-Journal here.