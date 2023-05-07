Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

Buchanan Elementary School was unexpectedly closed on May 7, 1998, after a bolt of lightning blasted a hole in the building.

The school, located on South West End Avenue in Lancaster city, was struck by lightning during a heavy storm that also brought torrential rain and large hail.

Only the chimney was damaged by the strike, but dozens of bricks were knocked out of the structure, leaving a large hole through which water could pour, soaking the school's attic, gymnasium and fire stairs.

Officials were awaiting the opinion of construction contractors to determine how long the building would remain closed.

In the headlines:

Judge acquitted of federal charges in nose-biting

'Friends' gets tied up in knots on finale

GOP blasts administration for taking Palestinians' side

50 years ago

What was said to be Lancaster County's first-ever snake hunt was held in May 1973, with about 30 reptile enthusiasts turning up at Eagle Acres Campground near Martic Forge to search for the scaly slitherers.

The event was sponsored by the Penn Manor Sertoma Club, and served as a fundraiser for the Millersville Recreation Center, via the sale of food and beverages during the event.

The snakes, however, mostly avoided the hunt - only about a dozen were found. The reptiles that were captured were not killed, however. Some were taken to the Serpent Shop, a reptile store in New Providence, some were taken home as pets and the rest were released back into the woods.

Several prizes were given out at the event, including trophies for the largest and smallest snakes found. A Snake Hunt Queen was even crowned - 12-year-old Tricia Meyer of Lancaster won the honor when her name was randomly drawn from a hat.

In the headlines:

Alligators test nuclear plant water

Mark Spitz weds former model

Break-in had approval of former CIA deputy

75 years ago

A massive hole - 160 by 60 feet, and 16 feet deep - was blasted into the ground of downtown Lancaster as part of a construction project in May 1948.

Construction workers were digging a basement and setting up a foundation for the new H.L. Green store located at the southeast corner of Queen and Orange streets - the current site of Rite Aid pharmacy.

Several tons of dynamite was used for the excavation, and 3,375 tons of rock was hauled away from the site.

Engineers, who were busy underpinning the foundations of adjacent buildings to avoid collapse, said the steel beams necessary for the actual construction of the new store were expected to arrive in early June.

In the headlines:

Truman is advised he has full power to seize railroads

213 executed in purge of Greek Reds

Vaccination serum may prevent tuberculosis

100 years ago

The New Era ran an unusual promotion in May 1923 - it featured a lottery of sorts, tied to the serial numbers of dollar bills.

A representative of the newspaper (Miss New Era) would spend a week shopping at various retailers all over the city and county. Some of the dollar bills she spent were "lucky," with serial numbers listed in the newspaper.

Lucky bills could be exchanged at the newspaper offices for prizes of $5 or $25.

Furthermore, one special dollar would be redeemable for a $100 prize - that's $1,765 in today's dollars. For that one, you would have to check the newspaper all week, as each day another digit of the winning serial number would be revealed.

In the headlines:

Lava torrent pours out of Mount Etna

Stock exchange upset by flood of bad orders

