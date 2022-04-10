Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

Sometimes an unusual hobby can lead to an unusual world record. That's exactly what happened with Donald Betty, who was obsessed with crossing suspension bridges - on foot.

Betty, a former Armstrong World Industries vice president, made his first crossing in 1971, walking over the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco. By 1997, he had made 102 crossings of suspension bridges all over the world and had earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The Intelligencer Journal printed a story about Betty on April 10, 1997, as he was preparing for a trip to Hong Kong for the grand opening of the Tsingma Bridge, which at the time was the longest in the world. Betty was planning to walk the bridge as part of the opening ceremonies.

Betty's bridge-walking hobby often required months of preparation in the form of political wrangling and bureaucratic red tape, as many suspension bridges have no pedestrian walkways. He had a limousine escort in Portugal and armed guards in Turkey. He bribed guards in Venezuela, and crossed the Verrazano Narrows Bridge in New York ahead of the New York Marathon.

But the most difficult bridge to cross, in terms of getting permission, was the one closest to home - the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

Betty eventually crossed 177 suspension bridges before his death in 2018.

In the headlines:

Cloning's real promise is to repair and heal the body

Water suggests life on a Jupiter moon

Workers begin final phase of 10-year Sphinx restoration

50 years ago

In April 1972, after 26 years on the force, Lancaster city's police chief resigned to take a job at Park City Center.

David Rineer, 52, joined the city police in 1946 and had been chief since 1967. He announced his departure on April 10, and would be leaving to take a position as head of security for Gimbels at the new shopping center on April 28.

No successor had been named, but Mayor Thomas Monaghan said one would be chosen, either from inside or outside the force, before Rineer's departure.

In an interview with the New Era, Rineer said the greatest change to the police force in the 26 years he served was simply the quality and quantity of training:

"Twenty-five years ago, a policeman didn't need to know more than how to swing a nightstick. He wasn't prepared to do a competent job - he was given a gun and a badge and too to go out and do it."

In the headlines:

B-52s bomb N. Viet first time in 4 years

Nixon signs treaty banning germ warfare

2 hijackers held; $499,970 in jet ransom found

75 years ago

Road work, present and future, was all over the front page of the April 10, 1947, New Era.

A state Highways Department spokesman revealed the results of a traffic study which showed the need for some sort of bypass around downtown Lancaster. The study stopped all vehicles passing through the city via eight main roads, questioning the drivers about their origin, destination and route.

The large number of drivers who were passing through the city, as opposed to going somewhere within the city, indicated the need for a highway of some sort to bypass the downtown area.

Where this route would be - as well as when it might be constructed - were unknown factors.

However, some progress was being made in terms of city roads. Next to the story about the potential bypass was a photo of ongoing work removing the decommissioned trolley tracks in the middle of New Holland Avenue and widening that street to four traffic lanes between Franklin and Ross streets.

In the headlines:

152 killed, 1,000 hurt in tornado

Nine die in Penna. mine explosion

Truman leaves price cuts strictly up to business

100 years ago

"Palm Beach weather for Palm Sunday" was how the Lancaster Intelligencer described the weather in early April, 1922.

A series of days with record-high temperatures climaxed with the county sweltering in 97-degree heat as residents sweated through Palm Sunday church services before escaping to "city parks, golf links and promenades."

Swimming pools, however, were not open - a fact surely disheartening to children and adults alike.

In the headlines:

Revolt of Ireland radicals expected to be staged soon

Arbuckle case may reach jury Thursday

