25 years ago

In January 1997, a fire swept through Leola's Meadowbrook Farmers Market, leaving 75 standholders - many of whom lacked insurance - facing uncertain futures.

As damage estimates for the smoky blaze crept up toward $2 million, the New Era spoke to multiple people who operated flea market stands at the market about their situation.

Carroll Linton of Smoketown lost $6,000 in jewelry, brass and knives. Robert Karr of Drumore lost $10,000 worth of baseball cards and toy cars and trucks. Sandy Powers of Lancaster lost $15,000 worth of dolls, old coins and crafts.

And while the vast majority of standholders operated their flea market businesses as side jobs while holding down full-time employment elsewhere, lack of insurance for the contents of their stands meant many simply had no idea whether they would be able to reopen in the future.

More than 200 firefighters battled the Jan. 22 fire, which was caused by a furnace malfunction. The Meadowbrook market opened in 1970, and at the time of the fire was owned by father and son Frank and Joseph Suraci, who bought it in 1989. Joseph Suraci said that he intended to rebuild and reopen the market.

O.J. is innocent, lawyer says

Astronaut unable to stand upon returning to Earth after 4 months

Fledgling WB plans to add hip new shows

50 years ago

In January 1972, a covered bridge that had stood for 126 years was being replaced by a modern bridge, after "pranksters" set fire to the old structure the previous year.

The Herr's Mill bridge, which carried Ronks Road traffic across Pequea Creek near Soudersburg, initially was repaired after the arson damage, but county commissioners later decided the bridge should be replaced.

When construction began on the new concrete bridge, which was estimated to cost $133,000, the fate of the old bridge was still undetermined, with some officials advocating for moving the covered bridge to a site in Lancaster County Central Park.

(The bridge remained in place over Pequea Creek, next to its newer replacement, and was open to pedestrian traffic until 2018, when it was relocated to the Star Barn Village near Elizabethtown.)

Mariner shows Mars canyons

Gromyko counters Nixon's Peking trip

UFO sightings soaring anew

75 years ago

As 1947 began, the wartime rationing that Americans had to live with for several years was mostly a rapidly fading memory.

Household goods and foodstuffs were largely available, with the exception of sugar, as were gasoline and oil.

One item that was still subject to rationing in Pennsylvania was liquor - but the booze was about to become freely available, the state Liquor Control Board announced.

As of Jan. 25, whiskey rationing was set to be abolished throughout Pennsylvania. Rare whiskey and other liquors would still be sold in limited quantities, with bars and hotels prioritized to get their fair share.

Liquor rationing had been in place in Pennsylvania since November 1943.

Attractive brunette admits staging two bank robberies

Al Capone out of danger, doctor says

Senate votes to extend life of war frauds committee

100 years ago

A major project - construction of a hydroelectric power plant at Conowingo - was reportedly in the works with construction to begin sometime in the spring of 1922.

The plans called for a dam measuring 70 to 80 feet high. The entire hamlet of Conowingo, located along the Susquehanna River just south of Lancaster County, would be submerged. Residents were expected to relocate to higher ground, much as they did in Holtwood when the dam there was built between 1905 and 1910.

Plans for a dam at Conowingo were first proposed in 1910, the Lancaster Intelligencer reported. However, despite the reports in the Jan. 23, 1922, edition of impending construction, work on the Conowingo dam and power plant didn't begin until 1926.

Conclave opens Feb. 2 to elect new pope

Japan will hold troops in Siberia for own safety

