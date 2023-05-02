Editor's note: J. P. McCaskey will hold a celebration of its 85th birthday Wednesday.

In early 1938, the high school students of Lancaster were facing the biggest change of their academic careers.

For the first time, boys and girls would be in class together, as the former Boys High School and Stevens School would be closing and their students joining forces at the new co-ed J.P McCaskey High School.

(Both of those former high schools were designed by C. Emlen Urban, likely Lancaster's most famous architect. And both still stand today - Boys High School is now Fulton Elementary, and the Stevens School was converted to apartments.)

The new high school was designed by another notable local architect, Henry Y. Shaub. This sketch of the entrance and tower appeared on the front page of the Intelligencer Journal the year before the school opened.

In February 1938, the public got a first look at the new $1.4 million building - during an open house weekend, nearly 25,000 curious people turned out to tour the school.

Lancaster New Era readers got a good look at the interior as well, thanks to this photo page.

On Monday, Feb. 7, students moved into the new building, and New Era photographers were there to document that day as well.

The formal dedication, however, wasn't until May 3. The keynote speech was delivered by B.C. Atlee, president judge of the Lancaster County Courts.

Just a few weeks after the dedication, the Class of 1938 graduated, and among the members were two young men who went on to fame - Olympic athlete Barney Ewell and Oscar-winning director Franklin Schaffner.

But long after the Class of 1938 departed, that distinctive high school building with its touches of Art Deco styling continued to serve the students of Lancaster. Aside from minor updates, it remained largely unchanged until a massive renovation in 1997.

The year-long, $19 million project brightened, modernized and - perhaps most importantly - air conditioned the 59-year-old building. It also saw updates such as 850 new computers, conversion of the library to a modern "media center" and more, preparing the school for the 21st century.